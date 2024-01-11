Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Limited remain unbeaten

BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi 50 over Under15 tournament

– Matthew Pereira hits 2nd century

Kaieteur Sports – Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Under15 team remains on course to win another Berbice Cricket Board title as they continued their unbeaten run in the 2024 Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Under15 tournament. The team has won all of its five matches to date in the preliminary rounds. They first defeated Upper Corentyne and Whim, while they also easily got past archrivals Albion, Kildonan and Kennard Memorial. The final match before the quarterfinal shall be against Port Mourant.

The Rose Hall Town Area H ground is currently undergoing rehabilitation work on its outfield and as such the team is forced to play all of its matches away from home. Inform opening batsman Matthew Pereira, nephew of former national and Under19 Captain Shauan Pereira, scored his 2nd century of the tournament when he struck 116 versus Kildonan following his unbeaten 101 against Upper Corentyne. Akash Sookhlall and Munesh Rampersaud also struck half centuries, while Komalchan Ramnarace, Akash Sookhlall, Leon Reddy and Rafael McKenzie all enjoyed success with the ball.

At the Port Mourant ground, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes defeated Albion by 6 wickets. Albion batting first were bowled out for 84 in 30 over, Tamesh Seenauth 16 and Farhan Bali 16 the top scoring. Off spinner Akash Sookhlall took 3 for 26, from 8 overs, Komalchan Ramnarace 4 for 27 from 8 overs and Dinesh Singh 2 for 7 from 6 overs.

In reply Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes reached 85 for 4 in 22.1 overs with Sohil Mohammed finishing on 25 not out, while Matthew Pereira 20 and Munesh Rampersaud 15 also batted well. Left arm spinner R. Singh took 2 for 9 for Albion in a losing cause.

At the Kildonan ground on Thursday, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes defeated the home team by 248 runs. They amassed 290 for 2 from 45 overs after the match was reduced due to a late start. Matthew Pereira struck 9 delightful boundaries in his 116 while Munesh Rampersaud 50 and Akash Sookhlall, was unbeaten on 54. Kildonan in reply were bundled out for 42 in 15 overs as national under13 pacer Rafael McKenzie 2 for 13, Leon Reddy 3 for 13 and skipper Komalchan Ramnarace 5 for 8 all bowled well.

Batting first at the Kennard Memorial ground the home team were bowled out for 60 in 15 overs as the Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes bowlers continued their good work. Only Devon Hart with 11 reach double figures as Komalchan Ramnarace claimed 3 for 6, Akash Sookhlall 3 for 15 and Rafael McKenzie 3 for 8.

Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes in response moved to 64 for 2 off 5.3 overs with national player Sohil Mohammed top scoring with an even 50. Rafael McKenzie 6 and Balraj Narine 2 were the unbeaten batsmen at the crease when victory was achieved. Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes limited are the only unbeaten team in zone C of the Dr Amarnauth Dukhi countywide tournament. They along with Albion are expected to reach the quarterfinals from the Zone.