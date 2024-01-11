RHTYSC, Albion to clash in BCB/Ivan Madray T20 Final this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) /Ivan Madray T20 will be hosted this Sunday January 14, between Albion and Rose Hall Town Sports Club (RHTYSC), set for the No. 69 Vikings Ground.

Recently, Albion defeated Port Mourant thus advancing to the upcoming final.

Albion posted 131- 8 off 20 overs, with 33 runs apiece from Damien Cecil and Verasammy Permaul.

Port Mourant were shot down for 96 in response, with Rampertab Ramnauth (45) and his younger brother Rampersaud (28), putting on the half-century opening stand which was the highlight of their team’s innings.

National spinner Permaul returned with the ball to snag 4 wickets for Albion, setting up a huge match with RHTYSC.

A number of national and international players will be on show this Sunday with stars like; Anthony Bramble, Devendra Bishoo, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and others battling for the title.

Action is expected to bowl off from 11:00hrs.