Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:53 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Opposition Leader evasive on ring-fencing

Jan 11, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

Recently, there was uproar condemning the percentage given to public servants. The government and especially the Vice President received many harsh criticisms over this decision. Suggestions were made regarding where additional funds could have been obtained to afford a higher salary increase. One such suggestion discussed was ring-fencing as it relates to petroleum extraction.

However, I was surprised when a reporter asked the Opposition Leader his views on ring-fencing as it relates to petroleum extraction. He was very evasive in his response to a simple question.

The nation was and still is awaiting to hear a precise response to this issue given that national and regional elections are on the horizon. Perhaps we will hear of his election programmes for the country, if elected. It begs the question why wait until a looming election to state your position? In my opinion, the evasive answer provided by the Opposition Leader tells another story.

Kind regards,

Marlon Innis

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

The financial misfits of Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Steve Smith replaces David Warner as Test opener against West Indies

Steve Smith replaces David Warner as Test opener against West Indies

Jan 11, 2024

BBC Sport – Steve Smith will replace David Warner as Australia’s Test opener despite never batting in the position in his 16-year first-class career. Smith, 34, will open alongside Usman...
Read More
Brathwaite, Greaves, Hodge post half-centuries but WI stumble on first day of warm-up match

Brathwaite, Greaves, Hodge post half-centuries...

Jan 11, 2024

Horseracing action continues on January 28 at Rising Sun

Horseracing action continues on January 28 at...

Jan 11, 2024

GMR&SC announces full schedules for 2024 calendar

GMR&SC announces full schedules for 2024...

Jan 11, 2024

Jits and Neelam 40-Over West Demerara Cricket continues with win for Zeelugt

Jits and Neelam 40-Over West Demerara Cricket...

Jan 11, 2024

Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Limited remain unbeaten

Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Limited remain...

Jan 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]