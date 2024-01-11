Opposition Leader evasive on ring-fencing

Dear Editor,

Recently, there was uproar condemning the percentage given to public servants. The government and especially the Vice President received many harsh criticisms over this decision. Suggestions were made regarding where additional funds could have been obtained to afford a higher salary increase. One such suggestion discussed was ring-fencing as it relates to petroleum extraction.

However, I was surprised when a reporter asked the Opposition Leader his views on ring-fencing as it relates to petroleum extraction. He was very evasive in his response to a simple question.

The nation was and still is awaiting to hear a precise response to this issue given that national and regional elections are on the horizon. Perhaps we will hear of his election programmes for the country, if elected. It begs the question why wait until a looming election to state your position? In my opinion, the evasive answer provided by the Opposition Leader tells another story.

Kind regards,

Marlon Innis