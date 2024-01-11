Opposition Leader evasive on ring-fencing

Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:53 AM
Jan 11, 2024 Letters
Recently, there was uproar condemning the percentage given to public servants. The government and especially the Vice President received many harsh criticisms over this decision. Suggestions were made regarding where additional funds could have been obtained to afford a higher salary increase. One such suggestion discussed was ring-fencing as it relates to petroleum extraction.
However, I was surprised when a reporter asked the Opposition Leader his views on ring-fencing as it relates to petroleum extraction. He was very evasive in his response to a simple question.
The nation was and still is awaiting to hear a precise response to this issue given that national and regional elections are on the horizon. Perhaps we will hear of his election programmes for the country, if elected. It begs the question why wait until a looming election to state your position? In my opinion, the evasive answer provided by the Opposition Leader tells another story.
Kind regards,
Marlon Innis
The financial misfits of Guyana
Jan 11, 2024BBC Sport – Steve Smith will replace David Warner as Australia’s Test opener despite never batting in the position in his 16-year first-class career. Smith, 34, will open alongside Usman...
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – From the moment the European Union began to phase out its preferential regime for sugar, Guyana should... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]