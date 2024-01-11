Online appointments to cut waiting time at public hospitals – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has announced that his ministry is currently narrowing down proposals submitted to facilitate the digitalization of the country’s health sector, as well as implementing online appointments that will significantly cut down waiting time at the public hospitals. The appointments will be done through a mobile app.

The minister said on Sunday at the sod turning for the new multimillion dollar New Amsterdam Hospital that: “this thing about waiting time, you will be able to have an app on your phone where you can then make appointments with the hospital. And when you go in there you should not be able to spend more than 15-30 minutes before you are seen by a medical professional.”

He noted that President Irfaan Ali had made several mentions of digitalizing the health sector in order to save time and be more efficient in the delivery of healthcare across Guyana. “Last year under the instructions of the President, we went out to tender to have an electronic medical record and we are currently evaluating 16 proposals that were submitted to us.”