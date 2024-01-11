Man who allegedly attempted to cash $800,000 forged cheque at Republic Bank granted bail

Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – After allegedly attempting to commit fraud against a staff at the Republic Bank (Guyana), by presenting a forged cheque valued $800,000, a 33-year-old West Ruimveldt man was granted bail in the sum of $60,000, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts on Wednesday.
Rollot Rowley, a father of two of 258 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, when the charge of fraud was read to him.
It is alleged that on March 1, 2022 at Republic Bank (Guyana), Rowley intended to defraud a staff at the bank after he presented a forged cheque, valued $800,000.
During the court proceedings, the defendant entered a not guilty plea. Rowley was represented by a lawyer, who said in his client’s defense, that the accused had no knowledge that the cheque was forged.
The accused allegedly told his lawyer, that the cheque was not good. The attorney also said that the date the court said the offence was committed was different from what his client informed him.
According to the accused, the offence was committed on October 7, 2022. The lawyer then requested of the court, bail in reasonable sum for his client.
The prosecution had no objection to bail, but requested that bail be granted in a substantive amount. It was requested by the prosecution also that the accused should be bonded and be required to report to the Brickdam Police Station every two weeks, until the conclusion of the matter.
The Magistrate then placed Rowley on $100,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to January 31, 2024.
