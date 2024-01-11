Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man accused of stealing from storeroom, tells Court he went to “pick up” something

Jan 11, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A thirty-eight-year-old unemployed man, who is accused of stealing items from a storeroom at Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg earlier this month, said he went to “pick-up” something from the entity, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Raul Ramsawak at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court

Raul Ramsawak, a repeat offender, who has no fixed of abode, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts on Wednesday before Magistrate Judy Latchman, when the charge of break-and-entry-and-larceny was read to him.

It is alleged that between January 6, 2024, and January 8, 2024 at Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, whilst in the company of others, Ramsawak broke into the storeroom of Ryan Singh, and stole, one drill valued $60,000, one 10 gallon container of orange-chip paint valued $80,000, and one five gallon container of yellow-chip paint valued $40,000, totaling the sum of $180,000.

In court on Wednesday, an unrepresented Ramsawak entered a guilty plea, but due to his explanation, the magistrate placed it as a not guilty plea. He explained to the court in frustration that he did not steal the missing items read in the charge. The man claimed he only went to the entity to pick up something.

The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the defendant has many antecedents with offences of similar nature. It was also highlighted that the accused was caught in the storeroom by its owners.

In addition, the prosecutor was keen to note, that since Ramsawak doesn’t have a fixed address, if bail is to be granted, it would be difficult to locate him.

Upon hearing the facts presented in court, the Magistrate refused bail and the defendant was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to appear before the court on January 31, 2024.

