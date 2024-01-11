Jits and Neelam 40-Over West Demerara Cricket continues with win for Zeelugt

Kaieteur News – Host Zeelugt beat Goed Fortuin by 5 wickets in latest action in the Jits and Neelam 40-Over West Demerara Cricket.

Batting first, Goed Fortuin made 110 all out in 22.2 overs with Extras contributing 34. Bowling for the host, Khandiya Ramkarran took 3 for 8, Tameshwar Dass 2 for 22 and Mahendra Persaud 2 for 18. Zeelugt in reply made 115 for 5 in 17.4 overs, Tamesh Mohabir hit 37 with five fours and Khandiya Ramkarran 25.

At Meten Meer Zorg Community Center Ground, the host lost to Zeeburg. Batting first Meten Meer Zorg scored 181 all out in 39.4 overs, West Demerara under15 Captain Pameshwar Ram top scored with an attractive 62 with 6 fours and one six, Dinesh George 18 and Navindra Sankar 15. Bowling for Zeeburg, Malcolm Hubbard took 3 for 18, Mark Jeffrey 2 for 8 and Sheldon Alexander 2 for 26. Zeeburg in reply reached 182 for 6, Arshad Azim 51 with six fours and one six, Vishal Persaud 33 with five fours and Nick Mustapha 18. Bowling for Meten Meer Zorg Surendra Lakeram took 4 For 24.

At Bellevue, the host, beat Cold Fusion by 7 wickets. Batting first Cold Fusion scored 112 all out in 21.5 overs. Diquan Campbell made 24 and Rollen Ramdeen 21. Bowling for Bellevue, Veteran Krishna Singh was impressive with figures of 5 for 8 in 3.5 overs. Bellevue replied with 13 for 3 in 24.4 overs. Ryan Seecharran made 34 not out, Randy Ramrup 26 and Robin Seecharran 22.