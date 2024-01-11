Horseracing action continues on January 28 at Rising Sun

Kaieteur Sports – The second horserace meet for 2024 is set for Sunday January 28, at the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) with a seven-race card which will be promoted by RSTC’s promoter, Fazal Habibulla.

According to organizers, the new racing season should have an average of one race day each month. This has been fast tracked as there is now two race days in the month of January. Therefore, the amount of race days could increase.

The outspoken ‘Uncle Faz’ reported, “All the promoters are focusing on satisfying the request of owners of Guyana-bred horses. They are the mainstay of the industry. We have some challenges coming as word is out that Rules and Regulations to govern the sport should become law soon. We are trying our best to get everybody on the same page for this transition.”

Uncle Faz continued, “The organizers of horseracing got together, and announced a 12-day racing programme this year. It could probably have more race days, if the weather permits. We have an increasing racing population. More horses have been bought and will be entering the country this month or very early next month. This is very big boost for the industry, as it creates more employment.”

“The clamour by owners to increase purses for Guyana-bred horses have been answered by as much as 50%. My race card caters for very competitive racing. The feature event will be a 1,100-metre E & Lower event. The card also caters for Guyana-bred three-year-olds and Guyana-bred horses in the lower class. ”

“This race day is a preview of what is to come on Mashramani day on 25th February also at Rising Sun. Come out and support an industry that caters for employment of over 1,000 people direct and indirect,” Habibulla explained.

The opening day of the 2024 season was held on New Year’s day with a seven-race card.