GMR&SC announces full schedules for 2024 calendar

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced an exhilarating lineup of events for 2024 on Tuesday, signaling a strong return for the 2024 calendar. With an ambitious agenda planned, the racing authority is set to unfold more thrilling motorsport events throughout the calendar year.

The 100 Endurance Series’ first round will take place at the South Dakota Circuit on January 28, kicking off the list of events. Shortly after, on February 18, the Drag Racing Series’ first round will also take place at the same location. This clever plan intends to enthrall fans with a calendar of events that takes place all year round

The adrenaline continues to surge as the Circuit Racing Series returns to South Dakota on April 12 with round #1, while May 19 marks the spectacle of round #2 of the Drag Racing Series. The excitement escalates with back-to-back events on June 30 and July 14, hosting round #2 of the Circuit Racing and Endurance Series, respectively.

The crescendo of the Drag Racing Series arrives with the international flair of round #3 on August 4, culminating in the thrilling finale of the Endurance Series on September 29 at the South Dakota Circuit. Steering toward Lake Mainstay Airstrip, the GMR&SC will present the Essequibo Drag Racing event on October 6, culminating the year with a grand display of Circuit Racing at their International event on November 10.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Boodhoo, the head of GMR&SC, reflects on the past successes, acknowledging minor setbacks but celebrating a year of remarkable achievements. Looking ahead to 2024, he shares a vision of taking the sport to greater heights by expanding event numbers, engaging with the public, and providing heightened visibility to sponsors through enhanced media coverage.

Boodhoo also emphasized a robust developmental plan for 2024, both locally and internationally, with increased participation from overseas drivers indicating a burgeoning global interest in their (Guyana) events. According to him, “This anticipates a larger international presence, signaling an exciting trajectory for the racing calendar.”