Court frees woman accused of poisoning husband with energy drink

Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A woman accused of poisoning her 43-year-old husband with Turbo Energy Drink was freed last Friday by the Berbice Magistrate’s Court because of an incomplete case file against the woman.
The woman Leila Bacchus, 42, of Timmers Dam, Angoy Avenue was remanded to prison in May 2023 for the murder of a carpenter, Andy Junor. She had reportedly committed the offence on May 16, 2023. The man was hospitalised and died four days later. Presiding over the case at the Berbice Magistrate Court, Magistrate Renita Singh was forced to dismiss the case after the police prosecutor failed to produce a complete case file against the defendant on more than one occasions.
Kaieteur News understands that the police file was incomplete. The prosecutor was given time to prepare the said file but after several court appearances, the magistrate was forced to dismiss the case. According to reports, Bacchus told law enforcement officers that she shared a relationship with the carpenter for 12 years and they have three children.
The financial misfits of Guyana
Jan 11, 2024BBC Sport – Steve Smith will replace David Warner as Australia’s Test opener despite never batting in the position in his 16-year first-class career. Smith, 34, will open alongside Usman...
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – From the moment the European Union began to phase out its preferential regime for sugar, Guyana should... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]