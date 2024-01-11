Court frees woman accused of poisoning husband with energy drink

Kaieteur News – A woman accused of poisoning her 43-year-old husband with Turbo Energy Drink was freed last Friday by the Berbice Magistrate’s Court because of an incomplete case file against the woman.

The woman Leila Bacchus, 42, of Timmers Dam, Angoy Avenue was remanded to prison in May 2023 for the murder of a carpenter, Andy Junor. She had reportedly committed the offence on May 16, 2023. The man was hospitalised and died four days later. Presiding over the case at the Berbice Magistrate Court, Magistrate Renita Singh was forced to dismiss the case after the police prosecutor failed to produce a complete case file against the defendant on more than one occasions.

Kaieteur News understands that the police file was incomplete. The prosecutor was given time to prepare the said file but after several court appearances, the magistrate was forced to dismiss the case. According to reports, Bacchus told law enforcement officers that she shared a relationship with the carpenter for 12 years and they have three children.