Cop dies in Demerara Harbour Bridge accident

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday following an accident on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

Dead is Premdat Govinda, whose address was listed as Belle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Govinda was a corporal attached to the Guyana Police Force. The man died after he fell off of his motorcycle as he rode across the bridge.

The management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge said the incident occurred at approximately 12:55 hrs on Wednesday as the rider was proceeding west on the bridge. “Thus far, there is no evidence of a collision, or that any other person or vehicle was involved in the incident,” the DHB said.

Police are also investigating the matter.