Coalition is duplicitous on free UG education

Dear Editor,

In the past few days, both the President and the Vice-President, confirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to educational advancement, by re-introducing free tuition at the University of Guyana as promised in the PPP/C’s manifesto for the 2020 elections.

However, instead of embracing and applauding this progressive stride, the cowardly nature of the APNU+AFC has brought to the fore: it’s bareface, duplicitous behaviour through a negative campaign to undermine this pivotal initiative. During the 2020 election campaign, the PPP pledged to eradicate university tuition fees within their first term, should they emerge victorious. True to their word, the party has not only won the election but is also on course to fulfill this promise by 2025.

For those who might not recall the wolf now masquerading in sheep’s clothing, let’s remind ourselves of the stark reality. In stark contrast, the APNU + AFC, during their 2015 election campaign, deceitfully pledged to eliminate university fees, a promise they brazenly broadcast across Guyana through various mediums. Yet, upon achieving power, the Coalition, a mere facade for the PNC with David Granger at the helm, reneged on this promise. Under the APNU + AFC coalition’s reign, there was not only a blatant disregard for their promise of free university tuition but an active escalation in educational costs. They increased UG tuition fees and other educational expenses. Their audacious imposition of VAT on education, data & and internet services was a direct assault on the academic welfare of students. The coalition’s egregious decision to revoke the “Because We Care” cash grant, a vital support for school children, further underscores their callous indifference to the educational needs of the nation’s youth.

Today, these same political actors dare to demand the immediate removal of tuition fees at UG, a demand that reeks of hypocrisy and political opportunism. Their current stance is a stark contradiction to their previous actions, a clear demonstration of their unprincipled and duplicitous nature. The stark contrast between the PPP’s steadfast dedication to educational progress and the APNU+AFC’s history of unfulfilled promises and disregard for education underscores the divergent approaches of these parties on numerous issues.

Sincerely,

Brian Azore