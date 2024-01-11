CCAC resolved complaints worth $305,788,496 for consumers last year

Kaieteur News – The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) said it resolved a number of complaints by consumers last year valued at $305,788,496.

The agency said in a press release that it received 492 complaints last year to the value of $481,370,392. Eighty-five percent of the complaints were resolved to the value of $305,788,496. The other 15% are ongoing cases, the CCAC said in a press release.

The value of and number of complaints received represent an increase of 84% and 20% respectively when compared to 2022. Complaints against the auto industry dominated followed closely by the electronics and construction industries. The auto industry accounted for the highest value of complaints at the tune of $280,399,901.

The highest number of complaints came from Region 4, – 339, followed by Region 3 with 82 and Region 10 with 31. The Commission inspected 1283 businesses in 9 regions, for their compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act, NO. 13 of 2011. Businesses are inspected for conformance with the issuing of receipts and warranties, display of current and accurate prices, return policy for both non-defective and defective items, no display of no return/no refund signs, and their obligations under layaway sales.

Non-conforming businesses were provided an excerpt of the Act which refers to the “Duties of The Supplier”, and were coached on the areas they need to remedy. Awareness sessions were held with schools and communities in 9 of the 10 Administrative Regions.

“The Commission reminds consumers to always demand their receipts since it is their main proof of purchase, ensure warranties of no less than six months are provided, and thoroughly scrutinize every contract before affixing a signature. Aggrieved consumers are encouraged to file their complaints with the Commission via the website ccac.gov.gy or call 219-4410-3. The services of the CCAC are free of charge. The CCAC is an agency of the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce and is mandated to manage and enforce the Competition and Fair-Trading Act, NO. 11 of 2006, and the Consumer Affairs Act, NO. 13 of 2011.”