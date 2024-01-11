Brathwaite, Greaves, Hodge post half-centuries but WI stumble on first day of warm-up match

SportsMax – West Indies’ batting frailties were again exposed, as they stumbled against an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI on the first of a three-day warm-up match in Adelaide.

Despite getting some positive starts, West Indies batsmen were unable to push on against a CA XI that does not feature any players with Test experience, which basically underscores the Caribbean side’s chances, or lack thereof, heading into the first Test against Australia next week.

Scores: West Indies 251 for 8 (Greaves 65, Hodge 52, Brathwaite 52, Haskett 3-57) vs Cricket Australia XI)

After opting to take first strike on a dry Karen Rolton wicket, Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who showed class in their previous Test Down Under last summer, led from the front with his 52 at the top.

Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves, both showed Head coach Andre Coley that they are ready for a Test debut, as they scored 52 and 62 respectively.

But amidst the positives, were also concerns for the Regional side. Top-order batters Kirk McKenzie (23) and Alick Athanaze (zero) were both bounced out, in dismissals that will no doubt catch the attention of Australia’s seamers.

Brathwaite’s dismissal also raised eyebrows. He was caught trying to paddle-sweep Doug Warren in a half-hearted shot that capped a collapse of three wickets for three runs.

Another collapse of four wickets for eight runs came late in the day around the second new ball, after Hodge and Greaves steadied the innings and took the score to 223 for 4.

Liam Haskett led the CA XI’s bowling attack with three for 57, while rising New South Wales talent Jack Nisbet finished with two for 50, and Victorian spinner Warren claimed two for 47. Between them, the three bowlers have played a total of nine first-class matches.

That adds impetus to the genuine concerns over the form of the once-proud team from the Caribbean headed into the two-Test series. They will field at least three debutants in next Wednesday’s first Test in Adelaide, with seven uncapped players in their 15-man squad.

Former captain Jason Holder and all-rounder Kyle Mayers both opted out of the tour to pursue Twenty20 opportunities.

West Indies were beaten convincingly in two Tests in Australia last summer, with only five players from that tour in the current squad.