Attorney General makes appeal for JSC to fill judicial vacancies

Latest update January 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall has called on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to complete the process of appointing new qualified judges.
The AG told reporters of the need to increase the complement of judges while speaking at a press briefing on Monday. “During my last stint as Attorney General, we were able to increase the complement of High Court judges from 12 to 20. We have less than 12 now so we are anticipating a large number of appointments that will meet this new demand….”
The AG explained that steps were taken to have advertisements soon published seeking suitably qualified persons to apply for the post of Justices of Appeal.
“This is so that we can have a sufficient number of judges to have two Court of Appeal sittings at the same time. We already have expanded the facilities at the Court of Appeal building to accommodate two courts so it is our hope that you can have two appeals heard by two differently constituted courts either simultaneously or one after the other,” Nandlall added.
Last October, the JSC advertised vacancies for several posts to be filled with the judiciary. The vacant positions include those of magistrates, puisne judges, and for a Commissioner of Title/ Land Court Judge within the local court system.
