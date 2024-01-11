$45M set aside to rehabilitate Skeldon Market roof, stalls

Kaieteur News – During a previous opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was disclosed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has set aside approximately $45 million to repair the roof and stalls at the Skeldon Market in Region Six.

At the opening event, it was stated that works to rehabilitate the roof was pegged at $35,152,150, while the works to the stalls was estimated to cost $10,000,155.

Kaieteur News had reported that in November last year, a fire destroyed sections of the market facility. The Guyana Fire Service had reported that preliminary investigations revealed that the origin of the fire was from an electric fan that was left plugged into the wall of one of the stalls. The fan was switched on, leading to overheating, which subsequently ignited nearby materials.

The fire had destroyed a number of stalls as well as a section of the roof of the market.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Lot 1: Rehabilitation of Skeldon Market phase 1- roof.

Lot 1: Rehabilitation of Skeldon Market phase 1 – stalls.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Construction of juvenile processing facility

Rehabilitation of fence, roof and extension of office space at Night Shelter

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Supply and delivery of one reconditioned 4×4 double cab pickup