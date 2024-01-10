When memory loss hits

Kaieteur News – In a place called Forgetsville, there lived a man named Hapless, whose claim to fame was having the most elaborate and foolproof plan ever devised. The only catch? It was all in his head, a place that seemed to be a bit too slippery.

Hapless grandiose scheme involved celebrating the brilliance of his plan. The details were so intricate that even Einstein would have scratched his head in confusion. The problem, however, was that Hapless cranial vault was like a leaky sieve, and his genius plan constantly slipped through the holes.

One fateful day, his face lit up. He had figured out the secret to converting sugar cane into viable low carbon energy source. De people watched in awe as Hapless animatedly gestured, spouting incomprehensible technical jargon that only he seemed to understand.

But as de crowd erupted in applause, tragedy struck. A sudden bout of amnesia hit Harold like a ton of forgotten bricks. His eyes glazed over, and his once sharp mind became empty. The plan to turn sugar into energy evaporated into the abyss of his memory loss.

In the blink of an eye, Hapless was transformed from a visionary genius to a befuddled man. He wandered the streets muttering, “I had a plan, a magnificent plan!” But the only thing that remained magnificent was his shining head. His fellow Forgetsvillians, ever supportive, decided to help Hapless recover his lost brilliance. They hired a memory therapist but all attempts failed miserably, as Hapless’ memory was hopelessly lost. So de next time Hapless talk about a plan, tell he fuh write it down. Just in case he amnesia returns.

Talk Half! Leff Half!