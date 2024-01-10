Three more fires recorded within 24 hrs

…two families left homeless

Kaieteur News – Amidst the rapid increase of fires recorded thus far for the year, three more fires have been recorded in 24 hours. Of that number, two families in Georgetown have been left homeless after their homes were gutted at ‘B’ Field Sophia and South Ruimveldt Gardens, on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), one of the three fires, which occurred on Monday at a junkyard located at Lot 6 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was deliberately set.

It resulted in a quantity of derelict vehicles and the wooden shed being completely destroyed.

According to the Fire Service, on Monday, around 17:45hrs, at Lot 2114 ‘B’ Field Sophia, 64-year-old David Williams, along with 49-year-old Shannon Dover, lost their home after a fire of unknown origin, engulfed the house in flames, destroying the building and its contents completely.

Investigations disclosed that the building is owned by Lucell Gray, 83, who resides in the United States of America. According to the GFS, the building was a two-storey concrete structure. The upper flat contained a living room and bedroom, and other necessary rooms. The lower flat was being rented to Williams and his family.

Williams told the firemen that he was at home in his living room, when he heard people shouting “Fire! Fire!”

He then claimed that he ran out of the house, where he saw the western side of the house to the upper flat engulfed in flames. Public-spirited citizens reportedly assisted him in getting some household items out of the burning building.

The fire service was then contacted. Firemen arrived soon after with two fire tenders. The firefighters then sprang into action to contain and out the flames. According to the GFS, “it is uncertain if the house was insured.” Investigations are still in progress.

As regard the Good Hope fire, at about 13:45hrs on Monday, firefighters, acting on information received responded to a massive fire which was observed at a junkyard aback an auto spare business.

According to the fire service, a quantity of derelict vehicles and a wooden shed, owned by 54-year-old Roshan Ali, were destroyed.

“The purported cause is deliberate setting of fire, on grass by person(s) unknown, which spread to the derelict vehicles and subsequently ignited the shed,” the Fire Service stated in the report. The matter has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

On Tuesday at about 15:00hrs, fire of unknown origin destroyed a double flat home at Kiskadee Drive, South Ruimveldt Gardens. Reports are that a mother and her daughter were left homeless after their home was gutted by the fire.

Over the weekend, the GFS reported that it was concerned about the large number of fires, with five being recorded on Saturday last. Of that number, four houses caught afire while a vehicular fire was also recorded.

The Fire Service emphasized the importance of fire safety and prevention, urging citizens to remain vigilant. Installing smoke detectors, fire alarms, and fire extinguishers in homes and businesses is crucial to curbing potential fire emergencies.

The series of incidents underscore the pressing need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to safeguard against the devastating impact of fires across Guyana.