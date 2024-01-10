Teenager claims ‘friend’ give him illegal shotgun, phones

Latest update January 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old labourer of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast who was nabbed by police with a 12-gauge shotgun and two phones, told the lawmen that a ‘friend’ gave him the said items.

According to the police, on Sunday, acting on information, ranks ventured to the 18-year-old man’s residence, where the young man was confronted with arms and ammunition allegations.  Police said an iPhone and a Samsung phone, which do not belong to the man, were found at the residence.

The 12-gauge shotgun that was found

The labourer reportedly told investigators, that the phones were given to him by a friend.  He further told police that his friend also gave him a shotgun to keep as well.

He then accompanied the ranks to an area at his home where he pointed out a ‘salt bag’ (a woven bag used for packaging agriculture produce in Guyana). The salt bag was opened in his presence, and the 12-gauge shotgun was found with the serial number filed off. The young man was taken into custody as investigations continue.

