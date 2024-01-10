Suspect confesses to chopping Essequibo Man over old grievance

Kaieteur News – The 21-year-old suspect who allegedly chopped an Essequibo man on Sunday, an incident which led to the victim’s death on Monday, has reportedly confessed to chopping the man at Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, over an old grievance.

The suspect, identified as Elroy Matthias, is accused of chopping 25-year-old, Ricardo John of Lot 42 La Belle Alliance, Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, around 23:30hrs on Sunday during a drunken brawl. John died the following day at the Suddie Hospital while receiving treatment for a chop wound to his left side chest.

Kaieteur News learnt that police captured the suspect at Good Hope, Essequibo Coast almost 48 hrs after the chopping; he then admitted to the chopping. This newspaper understands that the suspect told investigators that he and the victim had an argument over an old grievance that involved his girlfriend.

According to reports, Matthias’ girlfriend is John’s ex-girlfriend.

On Sunday, Matthias and the woman were drinking at a bar at Lima Sands when John reportedly entered to purchase a Guinness beverage.

John’s family members claimed that after the suspect saw him, the assailant started arguing with the woman and later became aggressive towards her. The couple eventually left the bar but John would cross paths with them sometime later in front of their home.

Kaieteur News understands that while John was passing, he saw the suspect “acting violently” towards the woman and intervened to prevent the man from assaulting her.

According to family members, John allegedly told the suspect to desist from the actions he was taking against the woman. This led to a heated argument between the two men. Family members continued their claims that things escalated when the suspect ran into his yard and returned with a cutlass.

He chopped John across his chest and ran away. Kaieteur News was told that the victim managed to walk some distance towards his home, before being rescued by a relative who met him along the way. He was rushed to Suddie Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.