Residents lament sloth in works on new Pirara Bridge

Kaieteur News – Months after works commenced on the construction of a new concrete structure to replace the problematic Pirara Bridge in the Central Rupununi, considered the main access bridge to the town of Lethem, the project remains incomplete.

On a number of occasions over the years the old wooden structure, which ran across a tributary of the Ireng River, collapsed under the weight of heavy trucks, resulting in millions in repairs being spent on the bridge.

In January 2022, the Ministry of Public Works announced that it was upgrading a total of 32 hinterland bridges to international standards, stretching from Kurupukari to Lethem. The list included the Pirara Bridge. During the first quarter of 2023, works commenced on the new concrete structure, which replaced the wooden bridge. A bypass was built while foundation works were undertaken on the new concrete structure. However, residents of the region noted this week that since around October 2023, works had stopped on the structure. Only columns were built.

Dangerous bypass

At the same time, motorists noted that the wooden bypass is in a fragile and dangerous state, especially since it is utilised daily by heavy traffic including trucks laden with goods. “This is a disaster waiting to happen…some very heavy trucks are using this road and this bridge looks like it can barely hold a regular truck,” a resident said on social media.

“Some very heavy Brazilian trucks are using the road presently (double trailer). And the bypass is very rickety and looks barely usable,” another resident said.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Vincent Henry noted on Tuesday that works have stopped on the new structure “for an extended period of time.”

He said in a Facebook post that the Pirara Bridge links the Coastland of Guyana and the North Rupununi to Lethem, South Rupununi and Brazil.

Henry said too that soon the “rains will be here and this vital link, if completion is not expedited, will become a major problem for all involved.”

Henry called on the government to remedy the situation as soon as possible.

In April 2021, the Pirara Bridge collapsed under a heavily loaded truck. Kaieteur News reported at the time that at least 50 feet of the 160-foot-long bridge was damaged.

As such, many vehicles were stranded for days, causing a temporary bypass to be built. The firm contracted to do emergency repairs on the bridge had to replace 16 piles on the bridge. The estimated cost to repair that bridge was at least $17 million.

The bridge was impassable in November 2019 due to a fallen beam. A bypass road was created to allow for smooth flow of road traffic.

Residents expressed hope that the authorities will intervene even as the rains are due in another four months.