Rain spoils opening day of 1st Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match 

Jan 10, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Mother Nature ruined what was set to be an exciting Day 1 of the first of two practice games organized by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) as part of next month’s preparation for the upcoming CWI Regional 4-Day tournament.

Team Anthony Adams and Team Matthew Nandu will both have fingers crossed as they pray for a glimmer of sunshine come today. Tuesday’s Day was expected to be a highly-competitive bout as a number of stars look to get themselves in proper form with the Guyana Harpy Eagles preparing to mount a defense of their title.

Showers on Tuesday forced officials to call off proceedings, as rains ravaged most of the city for a lengthy portion of the morning, into the afternoon period.

Rain dashed any hopes of play yesterday.

However, should sunshine prevail come today, action between the two sides will take place at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, Bourda, with action getting underway from 9:00h.

Anthony Adams’ XI (Team A) – Anthony Adams (Captain); Sachin Singh; Rampertab Ramnauth; Kevlon Anderson; Akshaya Persaud; Zachary Jodah; Zeynul Ramsammy; Joshua Persaud; Aryan Persaud; Junior Sinclair; Quentin Sampson; Rivaldo Phillips; Sylus Tyndall; Malcom Hubbard; Adrian Hetmyer; Bruce Vincent and Clinton Pestano.

Matthew Nandu’s XI (Team B) – Matthew Nandu (Captain); Raymon Perez; Shamar Yearwood; Kemol Savory; Richie Looknauth; Brandon Jaikaran; Jonathan Rampersaud; Jonathan Van Lange; Gulcharran Chulai; Veerasammy Permaul; Nial Smith; Thaddeus Lovell; Ronsford Beaton; Ashmead Nedd; Ronald Alimohamed; Ushadeva Balgobin and Steven Sankar.

