New Amsterdam Synthetic Track moving ahead steadily

– A step forward for Guyana’s Sports Infrastructure

Kaieteur Sports – Excitement brews as the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track in Berbice sees significant construction progress. The project is steadily taking shape, the facility which also aims to boost the country’s sports infrastructure.

Notably, FIFA standard floodlights have been installed, enabling athletes to train and compete after sundown. Meanwhile, ongoing work focuses on enhancing the grounds and pavilion for a better experience for both athletes and spectators.

The next crucial phase involves laying the synthetic materials for the track, ensuring it meets international standards. The initiative, starting in October 2018 with an investment of around G$141 million by BK International Inc., emphasizes strengthening Guyana’s athletic infrastructure.

This track will complement existing facilities like the Bayroc Community Centre Ground in Wismar, Linden, and the National Track and Field Facility in Edinburgh on the West Coast Demerara, showing a comprehensive approach by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and by extension the Government of Guyana toward promoting sports excellence throughout different regions in the country.

As construction continues, the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track signifies progress and promises a future where athletes can excel, symbolizing a commitment to national pride and sporting empowerment.

Its completion will not only enhance Guyana’s sports landscape but also open doors for aspiring athletes to access top-notch facilities, fostering unity and competitive spirit in the nation.