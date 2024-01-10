New Amsterdam Synthetic Track moving ahead steadily

Latest update January 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Excitement brews as the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track in Berbice sees significant construction progress. The project is steadily taking shape, the facility which also aims to boost the country’s sports infrastructure.
Notably, FIFA standard floodlights have been installed, enabling athletes to train and compete after sundown. Meanwhile, ongoing work focuses on enhancing the grounds and pavilion for a better experience for both athletes and spectators.
The next crucial phase involves laying the synthetic materials for the track, ensuring it meets international standards. The initiative, starting in October 2018 with an investment of around G$141 million by BK International Inc., emphasizes strengthening Guyana’s athletic infrastructure.
This track will complement existing facilities like the Bayroc Community Centre Ground in Wismar, Linden, and the National Track and Field Facility in Edinburgh on the West Coast Demerara, showing a comprehensive approach by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and by extension the Government of Guyana toward promoting sports excellence throughout different regions in the country.
As construction continues, the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track signifies progress and promises a future where athletes can excel, symbolizing a commitment to national pride and sporting empowerment.
Its completion will not only enhance Guyana’s sports landscape but also open doors for aspiring athletes to access top-notch facilities, fostering unity and competitive spirit in the nation.
The financial misfits of Guyana
Jan 10, 2024BCB/Faizal Jafferally MP, T/20 Tournament Kaieteur Sports – National Under15 player, Arif Khan held his nerves in check to lead his team to victory in the 2023 Berbice Cricket Board/Faizal...
Jan 10, 2024
Jan 10, 2024
Jan 10, 2024
Jan 10, 2024
Jan 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – A few photographs appeared on social media showing the President, the Prime Minister, Bharrat Jagdeo... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]