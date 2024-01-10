Latest update January 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

New Amsterdam Synthetic Track moving ahead steadily

Jan 10, 2024 Sports

– A step forward for Guyana’s Sports Infrastructure

Kaieteur Sports – Excitement brews as the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track in Berbice sees significant construction progress. The project is steadily taking shape, the facility which also aims to boost the country’s sports infrastructure.

Notably, FIFA standard floodlights have been installed, enabling athletes to train and compete after sundown. Meanwhile, ongoing work focuses on enhancing the grounds and pavilion for a better experience for both athletes and spectators.

A snippet of the progress on the modernised pavilion erected at New Amsterdam Synthetic Track.

A snippet of the progress on the modernised pavilion erected at New Amsterdam Synthetic Track.

The next crucial phase involves laying the synthetic materials for the track, ensuring it meets international standards. The initiative, starting in October 2018 with an investment of around G$141 million by BK International Inc., emphasizes strengthening Guyana’s athletic infrastructure.

This track will complement existing facilities like the Bayroc Community Centre Ground in Wismar, Linden, and the National Track and Field Facility in Edinburgh on the West Coast Demerara, showing a comprehensive approach by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and by extension the Government of Guyana toward promoting sports excellence throughout different regions in the country.

FIFA standard lights have also been erected at the Berbice track.

FIFA standard lights have also been erected at the Berbice track.

As construction continues, the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track signifies progress and promises a future where athletes can excel, symbolizing a commitment to national pride and sporting empowerment.

Its completion will not only enhance Guyana’s sports landscape but also open doors for aspiring athletes to access top-notch facilities, fostering unity and competitive spirit in the nation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

The financial misfits of Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cotton Tree CC win exciting final by one wicket to emerge champions for 3rd Edition

Cotton Tree CC win exciting final by one wicket to emerge champions...

Jan 10, 2024

BCB/Faizal Jafferally MP, T/20 Tournament Kaieteur Sports – National Under15 player, Arif Khan held his nerves in check to lead his team to victory in the 2023 Berbice Cricket Board/Faizal...
Read More
Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horserace meet set for February 25

Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horserace meet set for...

Jan 10, 2024

U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup only ten days away; West Indies to play New Zealand in first warm-up game on January 14

U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup only ten days away;...

Jan 10, 2024

New Amsterdam Synthetic Track moving ahead steadily

New Amsterdam Synthetic Track moving ahead...

Jan 10, 2024

Berbice Cricket Board completes highly successful 2023

Berbice Cricket Board completes highly successful...

Jan 10, 2024

Cricket fraternity mourns Harrinarine Chattergoon passing 

Cricket fraternity mourns Harrinarine Chattergoon...

Jan 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A government without a plan

    Kaieteur News – A few photographs appeared on social media showing the President, the Prime Minister, Bharrat Jagdeo... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]