Labourer drowns in Mazaruni River

Jan 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A search is ongoing for a labourer who drowned on Monday morning in the Mazaruni River in the vicinity of Pappy Show Landing.

Feared dead, Cleveland Gouveia

Dead is Cleveland Gouveia. He is said to be in his 3os.

Reports are that Gouveia was seen at the bank of the river on Monday morning around 09:30hrs; he was attempting to bathe. Minutes later, he was seen in the water and he later went under. At the time, he was wearing his ‘long boots.’

A resident of the area noted that the man returned to the area on Saturday from Georgetown after spending the Christmas holidays in the city.

He has been living in the Mazaruni area for a number of years after moving there from Region One. According to his friend, the man never returned home to Region One.

Residents said they will continue to search for his body on Wednesday.

