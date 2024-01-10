Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horserace meet set for February 25

Kaieteur Sports – The Rising Sun Turf Club will come alive on Sunday February 25, when the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee hosts a grand one day horserace meet. Eight races are carded for the day and close to GY$10,000,000 will be up for grabs.

The feature event will be open to all imported and locally bred horses, running at a distance of 1600 meters. The top horse of the feature event will bag GY$2,000,000.

Additionally, the provisional programme includes the West Indian-bred four-year-old and West Indian three-year-old horses running at 1600 meters, and the three-year-old Guyana-bred non winners of two races (1400 meters) are some of the races on the cards.

All the top horses and jockeys are expected to ignite the Rising Sun Turf Club at the Mashramni event.

See below the full provisional programme for the Mashramani race meet:

RACE 1: OPEN to all Imported & locally-bred horses — 1600M- Purse: $3,750,000: 1st: $2,000,000 – 2nd: $1,000,000 – 3rd: $500,000 – 4th: $250,000 Entry fee: $232, 500 Late Entry Fee: $310,000

RACE 2: West Indian-bred 4 Y.O & W.I. 3yr old horses –1600M- Purse: $1,875,000 1st: $1,000,000 – 2nd: $500,000 – 3rd: $250,000 – 4th: $125,000. Entry fee: $116,250 Late Entry Fee: $155,000

RACE 3: Three-year-old Guyana-bred non winners of two races — 1400M- Purse: $1,125,000 1st: $600,000 – 2nd: $300,000 – 3rd: $150,000 – 4th: $75,000 Entry fee: $69,750 Late Entry Fee: $93,000

RACE 4: G Class Horses. Open to F3. & also F1 & F2 non earners in their last start horses — 1400M- North America Imported 3YR & Up Colts 126LB, Fillies 123LB. W.I. & Locally Bred Colts & Fillies 15LB Allowance. Purse: $750,000 1st: $400,000 – 2nd: $200,000 – 3rd: $100,000 – 4th: $50,000 Entry fee: $46,500 Late Entry Fee: $62,000

RACE 5: I-Class Horses & Open to First time starter – West Indian-bred 3 Y.O & Also open to H3 non earners in last two start, or h3 horses who has not earn since August 2023. W.I. bred colts 126lb, fillies 123. W.I. Bred 3yr old colts 121LB, fillies 119. Locally Bred colts 111LB, fillies 108LB. -1,100M W.I. BRED Colts 126 fillies 123. Guy Bred colts 111, fillies and mares 108. Purse: $656,250. 1st: $350,000 – 2nd: $175,000 – 3rd: $87,500 – 4th: $43,750 Entry fee: $40,688. Late Entry Fee: $54,250

RACE 6: J3 & Lower horses — 1400M- Purse; $609,375. 1st: $325,000 – 2nd: $162,500 – 3rd: $81,250 – 4th: $40,625 Entry fee: $37,780. Late Entry Fee: $50,375

RACE 7: L class horses & open to J3 first time starters- 1400M – Purse: $562,500. 1st: $300,000 – 2nd: $150,000 – 3rd: $75,000 – 4th: $37,500. Entry fee: $34,875 Late Entry Fee: $46,500

RACE 8: L class non earners of $200,000 or L class horses who has not earn since August 2023 & also open to J3 first time starters – 1400M- Purse: $375,000. 1st: $200,000 – 2nd: $100,000 – 3rd: $50,000 – 4th: $25,000 Entry Fee: $23,250 Late Entry Fee: $31,000