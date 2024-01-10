H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – National leadership on oil – what’s up with these guys

Kaieteur News – What is there about this oil that makes our leaders twist themselves into knots? What is it about this crude commodity that converts brother Aubrey Norton into a diplomat of some sheen? What mysterious chemical is in this black gold that brings out the bile and all that is vile in brother Bharrat Jagdeo? I wish I knew, but I don’t. Well, that’s not quite on the dime, for I do have a sprinkling of an idea, but I am keeping it to myself. After all, brother Barry has his army, and my good friend Aubrey has his potential. The hope is that by the time this writing is done, they will still hold me as a brother, a friend (not necessarily good), and a Guyanese trying to lead where the angelic fear to tread.

He who says the right thing about the stewardship of oil is assured of Guyana’s governorship. It is as simple as that, as made blatantly clear by John Hess and others, and a little more subtly by one Sarah Ann Lynch. In the smallest of snap glasses, do the right thing by this oil, and all will be right by whoever does so. In American: aw shucks, you are alright. Look at Aubrey Norton in that answer he gave about ring-fencing. I thought I knew something about this brother, only to realize that I missed a whole new development in his repertoire. He is an acrobat and a gymnast and figure skater all in one and all at once. I thought for a moment that it was Bharrat Jagdeo in disguise. I am a little rusty, so pardon is asked for leaving out the “doctor” honorific.

When I read what Mr. Norton gave as his response to the ring-fencing question about “static” and “context” and something about information, I wanted to run back and extend my sabbatical. What is it that Exxon has done to these guys? President Ali can’t speak straight on oil. Dr. Jagdeo can speak on oil, but it is better that he never utters another damn word about it, for all that he says. Now up comes the mighty Opposition Leader, Mr. Aubrey Norton, and there is this ode and serenade about ring-fencing that is a study in obfuscation, a joy in the fine arts of vacillation. Indeed, I seem to remember (age) that one of the Opposition big chiefs was kind enough to inform the media and Guyanese that the party was gathering its ducks on oil, and lining them up in a row. Good Lord, it is several years later, and the ducks are either on display in some restaurant menu, or they are part of the collateral damage in the just recent Guyana-Venezuela hissing and spitting match. I mean this is almost a 4-year college degree cycle, and it is clear that there is considerable groping in the dark in seeking for a way forward with this crude oil that is causing our political leaders so much trouble.

It is not so much that they don’t know the right way forward, but there are all these, ah, er, ow, considerations. Just take a look at the erudite Bharrat Jagdeo when a real (real) question is asked of him about oil. He shuffles, he muffles, and he ruffles. Mess with the man, and the next thing is that there is a whole host of goons and gorillas let loose to go after the offender(s). It is oil democracy, Guyana style; and since I am committed to being patriotically correct (yes, I said that), I take back those harsh descriptions (goons and guerillas) and replace them with Palace Guard. Everybody should be happy now, calm down some. When Dr. Jagdeo turns from mountain lion to house cat whenever oil is in the mix, that tells me something is up. Powah! Retention of power. Again, I look at Mr. Alistair Routledge, and ask: what’s the potion, sir? I am searching for the new American Ambassador, but can neither see her nor hear her. Has anybody? Anyhow, she also has her marching orders from State, keep things simple, maintain tranquility. Remind the fellas of their compact with America. Ha, ha! That is the real sanctity of contract business, my fellow Guyanese, which brings me back to the Hon. Leader of the Opposition.

Ow, brother Aubrey! This is not the style that is known, and all Guyana is watching openmouthed. Yeah, I understand – adaptability and versatility. I must try those sometime. There is an electorate out there that has to wait for 25 of something, a li’l bridge, and a big speech from the people who control the biggest bankbook in Guyana. In the interim, on the biggest prospect ever to garland Guyana, there is this political leadership awkwardness, this patented clumsiness. It does not fit Bharrat Jagdeo and Aubrey Norton; no sir, not the roles they have taken, and how they play them. The VP looks like he is running from the truth police, and the OL as though he is running from his shadow. Powah! I dismiss the other fellow.

We have all this oil, and we have this caliber of leadership. Oh, we also have Mr. Routledge. One likes to speak about equilibrium, and revenue maximization. What happened to synergy with this patrimony? Why is it that Guyanese, the 700,000 plus poor ones, have to exist on trickledown economics? Why is Guyanese leadership so squeamish about squeezing Exxon by the, ah, thumb, to wring some fairness out of it? Don’t tell me that they are afraid of Lloyd Austin sending some gunboats. Those would be for Maduro. Time to close this out. My thinking is that we should deposit Bharrat Jagdeo and Aubrey Norton in the Natural Resource Fund and leave them there. Withdraw everything else and leave them there. This would be better for Guyanese, with everybody knowing where they really stand, and none of these dreadful word games being played. Happy New Year!

