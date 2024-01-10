Latest update January 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

GFF Transfer Window opened on January 1 and will close January 31

Jan 10, 2024 Sports

Opportunity for Clubs to strengthen rosters ahead of new season

Kaieteur Sports – The January transfer window is now open giving clubs the opportunity to strengthen their rosters ahead of a busy upcoming season which includes the rollout of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season Six in February.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close on January 31. GFF General Secretary Ian Alves has reminded the ten clubs participating in the Elite League Season Six to acquaint themselves with the revised Rules and Regulations, adding that transfers will only be considered valid if carried out within the approved GFF/FIFA transfer window periods.

“Elite League teams are now restricted to a maximum of five (5) alterations within their roster of twenty-five (25) players for the remainder of the League. Additionally, any requests for changes to the Team Roster must bear the signatures of both the Club President and Secretary before submission to the General Secretary,” he reiterated.

All registered clubs are urged to provide the Federation with the required supporting documentation to validate any changes, with all submissions undergoing a mandatory twenty-four-hour vetting and approval process.

All replacements must explicitly receive approval from the GFF and will be meticulously recorded on the official team roster.

