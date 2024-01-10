Friends die in Corentyne smash-up

Kaieteur News – Two friends tragically lost their lives after a motorcycle they were riding crashed head-on into a motorcar late on Monday night on the public road at Fyrish, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead are Canada-based Guyanese cricketer Harrienarine Chattergoon called “Gangu,” 33, and Javid Mohamed, called “Bottle,” 35, both of Fyrish.

The men were on Mohamed’s motorcycle bearing registration CM2728, heading east along the roadway around 22:35hrs when the bike crashed head-on into a motorcar bearing registration PAC 3786 which was heading in the opposite direction.

The two men were flung onto the roadway following the collision and public-spirited citizens rushed the men to the hospital. Mohamed was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital while Chattergoon died during the early hours of Tuesday while seeking medical attention at a private hospital in Berbice.

News of the men’s death shocked the community of Fyrish as well as their friends and relatives overseas. A number of national cricketers expressed shock at the men’s demise. Both men represented Guyana at the national and youth level. They also played for the Albion Sports Club.

Relatives of Chattergoon, who is the youngest of the four Chattergoon ‘cricket’ brothers, including former West Indies opening batsman Sewnarine Chattergoon, noted that the man was in Guyana on vacation from Canada. He was slated to return to North America on Friday.

Former Berbice Cricket Board president Hilbert Foster paid tribute to the men. He recalled that Mohamed played cricket for years at the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, both at the senior and junior levels.

He said Mohamed successfully led the Pepsi team to victory at the under 19 level. “He was a faithful supporter of our charity programme,” Foster said.

As regard Chattergoon, he said the man’s passing was, “shocking and I pray that God would guide them during this difficult moment. May God grant him eternal rest and May he rise in glory.”

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the car involved in the accident. However, no trace of alcohol was found.

An investigation is underway.