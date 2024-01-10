Duo charged for killing brave man during wedding house robbery

Kaieteur News – Two men, Otto Pitman called ‘One Dan’ and Oliver Franklyn were on Monday charged with the murder of Natram Persaud called ‘Vishal’ who was killed following a robbery at a wedding celebration on Old Year’s night.

The incident had occurred at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and had left Manipual Rambarhak injured.

Pitman and Franklyn yesterday made their first court appearances at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty where the charge was read to them.

They were not required to plead to the charge and were remanded to prison until February 7, 2024.

It was reported that around 20:50hrs on December 31, three male bandits, all of whom were dressed in dark coloured clothing and wearing masks, showed up at the house. One of bandits was armed with a handgun.

According to the police, the men invaded the wedding house of Mr. and Mrs. Samsundar where about sixty people were in attendance. The yard where the celebrations were being held is situated on the northern side of the Canal Number Two access road, facing south. At the entrance to the yard which is situated at the southern side, is a metal grilled gate which was wide open at the time of the robbery.

Police reported that Rambarhak was sitting at the western side of the entrance along with another friend when three masked men approached him and one of the men who was armed, discharged two rounds at him and relieved him of his gold band. The suspects exited the yard and the Persaud chased after the intruders and began to scuffle with one of the suspects. “During the scuffle, a loud explosion was heard, after which Persaud fell to the ground. The three bandits then made good their escape east of the Canal #2 Polder access road,” the police had said.

Persaud reportedly sustained a gunshot injury to the back of his head and was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Rambarhak was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent an emergency operation and admitted in a critical condition.

An investigation was subsequently launched into the incident.