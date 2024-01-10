Cotton Tree CC win exciting final by one wicket to emerge champions for 3rd Edition

BCB/Faizal Jafferally MP, T/20 Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – National Under15 player, Arif Khan held his nerves in check to lead his team to victory in the 2023 Berbice Cricket Board/Faizal Jafferally MP T/20 tournament at the Cotton Tree ground. Requiring four runs from the last ball of the innings with the last pair at the crease, a confident Khan struck Sheldon Ramsay over midwicket for a huge six to spark wild celebration by his team mates. The victory cements Cotton Tree’s CC rise to the top of second division cricket in West Berbice after they recently won the BCB/Jumbo Jet $1M dollar tournament.

The two teams met with the sponsor and former minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharmalall before the start of play in the presence of BCB vice president David Black and competition chairman Leslie Solomon. Achievers CC won the toss and decided to take first strike in hot and sunny condition. They lost Sheldon Ramsay for nought in the second over when he was caught off the bowling of Pooran Persaud at 4 for 1. Nichel Fraser and Leon Andrews added 31 for the second wicket in four overs before Fraser was dismissed by Roshan Gaffur for 11.

Andrew batted well to top scored for a brilliant 66 off 51 balls with two fours and six massive sixes. The other batsmen to be dismissed were Agende Rogers 36, Andrew Dutchin 01, Titus Webster 00, Odel Miller 00, Darius Nedd 03 and Samuel 00. Saul 1 not out and Nedd were at the crease when the allotted 20 ovvers finished with Achievers reaching a total of 140 for 9.

Bowling for Cotton Tree, veteran left arm spinner Waqar Hussain took 4 for 28 from four overs. Arif Khan 1 for 27, Pooran Persaud 1 for 19, Roshan Gaffur 1 for 25 and Nashad Gaffur 1 for 40 were the other successful bowlers for the home team.

Needing to score 141 from 20 overs to lift another BCB second division title, Cotton Tree lost the experienced Nick Ramsaroop brilliantly caught off the bowling of Andrew Dutchin for 01 at 23 for 1 in the third over. Rashad Gaffur and Pooran Persaud then took the score to 79 without any problem before Gaffur threw his wicket away swinging across the line to Dennis Webster. He was bowled for a top score of 31 with three fours and a six. Cotton tree then suffered a slump as they fell to 106 for 6 in the 17th over. Brothers Roshan and Nashad Gaffur then added a quick 29 in two overs before Roshan was run out for 12 and then Nichel Fraser bowled Nashad for 19 off consecutive balls in the 19th over. Needing o score seven in the final over bowled by Ramsay, the result was cemented off the final ball with a six by Khan.

Bowling well for Achievers were Leon Andrews with 3 for 22 from 4 overs and Andrew Dutchin 2 for 16. Arif Khan and Waqar Hassain were both named as joint men of the finals while the runner up and champion received trophies and cash prizes.

President of the BCB, Dr, Cecil Beharry and former president Hilbert Foster both congratulated the teams on playing a final of the highest standard. Foster announced that he had agreed to a passionate plea from his successor to continue serving Berbice cricket in an advisory position for the next two years. Sponsor Faizal Jafferaly stated that he was pleased that Foster had agreed to continue serving Berbice cricket and as such he was delighted to renew his sponsorship of the tournament for another year along with the Jafferally MP Trust Fund. The Member of Parliament also handed a bag of gear to the winner.