Biker killed in West Coast Berbice crash

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who died following an accident involving a lorry, a car and a motorcycle on the West Coast Berbice (WCB) public road on Monday night.

Dead is Ricardo Bipta, called ‘Junior’ of Lot 16, Bath Settlement, WCB.

The accident occurred around 22:30hrs last night on the Number 9 Village Public Road, WCB.

According to the police, the driver of a motorcar, bearing registration PLL 6437, was proceeding east along the roadway behind a lorry bearing registration GSS 9769, when the car ended up in the path of Bipta who was riding his motorcycle in the opposite direction.

The car collided with Bipta and as a result of the collision, the motorcyclist further collided with the lorry.

Bipta sustained injuries and fell onto the roadway. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said the drivers of the lorry and the car were arrested and taken to Fort Wellington Police Station where they were placed into custody, and the vehicles lodge at the station.

Breathalyser tests were conducted on both drivers and the results indicate no trace of alcohol in their system.

Bipta’s body is at Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.