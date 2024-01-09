Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

UG notes growing demand for engineers

Jan 09, 2024 News, Oil & Gas

– Vice Chancellor says oil and gas sector absorbing graduates swiftly  

Kaieteur News – In a recent episode of the Dr. Randy Persaud Show aired on NCN this past Sunday, University of Guyana’s Vice Chancellor, Paloma Mohamed, delved into the institution’s current standing and the challenges faced in meeting the country’s growing demand for engineers.

University of Guyana’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed

University of Guyana’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed

During the interview, Mohamed revealed statistics about UG, citing a staggering 65,000 graduates in its 61-year history, with current enrollment hovering around 11,900 students.

A focal point of the discussion was the Engineering Faculty, notably undergoing a significant transformation. Mohamed highlighted the provision of five distinct engineering programmes, marking the Faculty of Engineering and Technology as one of the institution’s fastest-growing sectors. “(The faculty) is one of the fastest growing. It had been basically neglected for donkey years because we could not absorb the number of engineers and now we can’t produce enough engineers,” she said.

Despite a threefold increase in engineering graduates since 2020, demand outstrips supply.  The Vice Chancellor said: “so we have treble the number of engineers that we were producing since 2020 but still that’s not enough because they are getting absorbed even before they graduate into the international private sector and the local private sector is losing them. The government sector is losing them and of course UG is losing our own people…”

Dr. Mohamed underscored the surge in applications following Guyana’s oil discovery in 2016. “We saw a dramatic increase in applications especially among women and girls and we started to increase the number of intake but that is still not enough,” she added. Mohamed noted, “We are not producing specialists our engineering programme is a first degree programme now if you want a specialist you need to take that person… the oil and gas industry has been taking them and putting them through programmes.”

To combat this issue, Mohamed outlined plans to expand existing laboratories, constrained by limited space.  Moreover, Mohamed shed light on UG’s admission process, involving a ranking system based on qualifications, often resulting in the exclusion of students from certain regions with lower academic performance. To address this, an ‘underserved policy’ has been implemented, reserving slots for students from hinterland and other outlining regions.

Discussing ongoing initiatives, Mohamed revealed the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) aimed at expanding laboratories facilities by mid-2024.  Additionally, she disclosed that plans are underway to establish an engineering faculty at the Tain Campus in Berbice, alleviating the need for students to travel to the main campus. The UG Vice Chancellor also disclosed that they are working on the implementation of immersive reality training. This will streamline lab-based learning by integrating virtual reality experiences to expedite learning processes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo and his sidekick plotting how to shut down Kaieteur News!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

Jan 09, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Women’s Football team emerged victorious as champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Inaugural Division One Women’s Football...
Read More
Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Jan 09, 2024

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League qualification

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League...

Jan 09, 2024

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies...

Jan 09, 2024

Brazil says goodbye to late football great Zagallo

Brazil says goodbye to late football great

Jan 09, 2024

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday’s double-header 

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of...

Jan 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A bad idea!

    Kaieteur News – In a recent announcement, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a proposal to employ national athletes as coaches... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]