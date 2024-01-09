Top U.S. defence official on visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News – The U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Western Hemisphere at the U.S. Department of Defense, Daniel P. Erikson has travelled to Guyana for a two-day visit.

In his capacity, DASD Erikson is responsible for U.S. defense and security policy for the 34-nation region that encompasses Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South and Central America. His visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance the United States places on the U.S.—Guyana bilateral defense and security partnership in support of regional stability, the US Embassy here said in a press release.

DASD Erikson is scheduled to meet with the Government of Guyana, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to discuss the U.S. defense and security partnership with Guyana and regional partners. DASD Erikson’s visit to Guyana is his first trip overseas in 2024 and it signifies the importance of the bilateral defense and security partnership as the GDF continues to grow, in the short-term with robust military to military engagements, and in the long-term as the nation continues to modernize its defense institutions.

The United States continues to work closely with its allies around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning and conducting complex joint and combined exercises.

Mr. Erikson served as the Western Hemisphere policy lead for the Biden-Harris Transition. He previously served in the White House as special advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden, where he covered foreign affairs and national security issues in the Americas. Prior to the White House, he served in the U.S. Department of State as senior advisor for Congressional and Inter-Governmental Affairs and senior advisor for Western Hemisphere Affairs. In 2017, he received the State Department’s Superior Honor Award for his diplomatic contributions to U.S.-Latin American relations, including the advancement of bipartisan policies to support security and development in Central America and Colombia.

In addition to his U.S. government experience, Mr. Erikson has held senior positions in the private sector, think-tanks, and academia. He has published widely on a range of topics in international and Latin American and Caribbean affairs and testified before the U.S. Congress. Mr. Erikson earned his Masters in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and a B.A. in International Relations from Brown University. He was a Fulbright Scholar in Mexico and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Washington, D.C.