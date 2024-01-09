Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Spanish will soon become the official language of Guyana

Jan 09, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Imagine a patient going to the hospital and saying, “Buenos dias estoy aqui para ver a una doctora. Estoy sufriendo un infarto.” (Good morning, I am here to see a doctor. I am having a heart attack.)

And de receptionist replying, “Ok, señor, vaya y siéntese en el banco. El tiempo de espera se ha reducido a una hora.” (Ok, Sir, Go and sit on the bench. The waiting time has been reduced to one hour.)

Guyana going Spanish! The police have Spanish markings on their vehicles. The President says that learning a foreign language will become compulsory in schools and Spanish teachers are being recruited.  And now it is being announced that public servants will soon be able to learn Spanish.

Already, the Spanish presence is being felt. We have Spanish -speaking workers saving the construction sector from the shortage of labour.  Spanish nurses are being recruited to fill the vacancies in our health system. And dem Spanish girls gat nuff wives closely watching dem husbands. Dem also dominating the oldest profession in the world.

Who knows de Vee Pee might soon hold his press conferences in Spanish. Much of what he is talking already sounds like a foreign language.

It mek dem boys remember dem days in school when dem used to study Spanish.

One day dem boys come home and dem father ask, “Did you get an A in your Spanish exam?”

Me: C.

Dad: Well done. I knew you can do it!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

