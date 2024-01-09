Sod turned for US$28M Brickdam Police Station

Kaieteur News – Following the devastating fire in 2021 which destroyed over 80 percent of its structure, on Monday the sod was turned to kick start the construction of a new US$28,140,000 Brickdam Police Station.

Attending the ceremony yesterday was President Irfaan Ali, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry Mr. Andre Ally, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, and contractor Roy Bassoo among other special invitees.

The new 12-storey complex which will be built at its same Brickdam, Georgetown location will be constructed by contractor R. Bassoo and Sons Construction Company in partnership with Qing Jian Group Company (CNQC) out of China.

The construction of the new state-of-the-art building is expected to be completed in 30 months and upon completion it will house the operation of the Divisional Headquarters for ‘4 A’ (Georgetown) and will feature central departments such as traffic, finance, the impact base, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) among others.

Some of the key features of the complex are that it will be blended with glass, concrete and a robust structural steel frame showcasing modern architectural elements. Ensuring safety, the building will be earthquake-resistant up to magnitude 5.0, it will be equipped with state-of-the-art fire detection and protection systems inclusive of detectors, alarms, hose reels and fire extinguishers. The complex will also be equipped with advanced CCTV monitoring and access to control systems, a robust telephone and data network which will facilitate seamless communication within the facility and it will have duo elevators and staircases strategically placed.

The new structure is also set to accommodate 2,000 persons.

Kaieteur News understands that the construction of the new building is the single largest infrastructural project to ever be undertaken by the ministry. President Ali during his featured address stated that they will relocate some of the services from the Eve Leary Headquarters to the new facility. He underscored the government’s plan to establish a world-class state-of-the-art police academy for the entire region. “The government has a responsibility of building institutions, building facilities, and building an economy that gives every single citizen an opportunity to prosper, and an opportunity to enjoy a good standard of living on the development of a culture of peace and prosperity and the security architecture of the country must be able to do this,” he noted.

Hicken in brief remarks made mention that the departments which will be placed at the new headquarters are to ease the burden of persons travelling to Eve Leary to be served. “We are strategically placed and I think the response time and everything else is going to be added to our advantage at this location at Brickdam,” he added.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the contractor assured President Ali and the ministry that in conjunction with their partner CNQC, they intend to deliver this project before the contract’s completion date and without compromising quality. He added that having held discussion with the police authority and the ministry they will not impede the vital works of the Guyana Police Force during construction. “Having worked successful with the ministry before we intend to not only deliver but to build to the specification and in keeping with our motto – we build to last a lifetime”, he said.

This publication had reported that on October 2, 2021 a devastating fire flattened the Brickdam Police Station, along with two vehicles and a business place close by. According to reports, the fire reportedly began around 11:06hrs in the upper part of an eastern building and spread to several other buildings in the compound. Immediate investigations led to the root of the fire, which was found to be caused by arson. A prisoner, who was arrested earlier for robbery under arms, confessed to the crime.