Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League qualification

Jan 09, 2024 Sports

– Defeating Slingerz FC 1-0 in GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff finale

Kaieteur Sports – Berbice Monedderlust Football Club (FC) has successfully secured a spot in the 2024 Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League after an impressive performance in the Promotional Playoff final held at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground. They clinched victory against a formidable opponent, Slingerz FC, with a 1-0 win in the final, exerting early pressure in the first half.

In the final showdown of the GFF Elite League Promotional Playoffs, Slingerz FC faced off against Monedderlust FC. It was a tough match for both sides, with Brentnol Frank shining by scoring a crucial goal just four minutes into the game, putting the Vergenoegen-based team on the chase for an equalizer. However, Monedderlust FC maintained a strong defence, ending the first half with a 1-0 lead.

GFF President, Wayne Forde presented Monedderlust Football team with the championship trophy upon winning the Elite League Promotional Playoff final against Slingerz FC on Sunday.

The second half saw Monedderlust FC aiming to extend their advantage while Slingerz relentlessly sought an equalizer. Both teams made numerous attempts at scoring, but exceptional saves prevented any goals. An opportunity presented its self in the 61st minute, as West Demerara’s team nearly leveled the score when Simeon Moore received a cross from the left side within the penalty area, hitting the crossbar with his shot. Despite mounting pressure from Slingerz in the dying moments, the clock ran out, concluding the match with a 1-0 score, securing Monedderlust FC’s entry into the 2024 GFF Elite League championship.

Brentnol Frank in jubilation after scoring the decisive goal for Monedderlust FC.

The Promotional Playoff provided an opportunity for GFF associate member clubs to qualify for the senior league. With this triumph, Monedderlust FC joins the nine teams set to compete for the prestigious GFF/KFC Elite League title, scheduled to kick off later next month.

The Elite League stands as a cornerstone of GFF President Wayne Forde’s vision for elevating club football, offering a crucial platform for players aspiring to transition into the national programme.

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League qualification

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Brazil says goodbye to late football great Zagallo

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday's double-header 

