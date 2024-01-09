Man killed for intervening in ex-girlfriend’s fight with ‘husband’

Kaieteur News – A man is now dead after he intervened in a fight on Sunday night between his ex-girlfriend and her current lover at Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The dead man has been identified as Ricardo John, 25, better known as ‘Cardo’ also of Lima Sands, Essequibo. He was chopped to his left side chest around 23:30 hrs. by the woman’s lover. John, a labourer of Lot 42 La Belle Alliance, Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, died on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while receiving treatment for the gaping wound to his chest. Police are still trying to find out what led to the chopping but confirmed that John is the victim of a drunken brawl. His relatives, however, told Kaieteur News that he was killed because he tried to save his ex-girlfriend from being assaulted by her spouse. Family members alleged that the suspect and the woman were drinking at a bar in Lima Sands when John entered to purchase a Guinness. They claimed that after the suspect saw John he started arguing with the woman and later became aggressive towards her. The couple eventually left the bar but John would cross paths with them sometime later in front of their home.

Kaieteur News understands that while John was passing by he saw the suspect “acting violently” towards the woman and intervened to prevent the man from assaulting her. According to family members, John allegedly told the suspect to desist from his actions against the woman. It led to a heated argument between the two men. Family members continued their claims that things escalated when the suspect ran into his yard and returned with a cutlass. He chopped John across his chest and ran away. Kaieteur News was told that the victim managed to walk some distance towards his home, before being rescued by a relative who met him along the way. He was rushed to Suddie Public Hospital and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died on Monday. Investigations are ongoing as the suspect remains in hiding.