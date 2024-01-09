Man jailed for stealing garbage bin

Kaieteur News – Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse on Monday, sentenced a man to nine months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty, while citing he must suffer the consequences for stealing a skip bin, whilst another allegedly involved was granted $30,000 bail.

Anthony Wong, 38, and Basdeo Omadatt, called Zakire Alikhan, 40, both, made their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to them. Wong was charged with, simple larceny, whilst Omadatt was charged with the offence of receiving the item, known to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Notably, both defendants are accused of stealing one, 11,000 meter, skip bin, valued at $68,400, property of Cevon’s Waste Management. Police related that on January 4, 2024, around 14:30hrs, by Jenkins Street, Bel Air, Georgetown, at Roraima Airways, a staff reportedly went to dispose of something in the said bin, when they discovered that it was missing. Checks were made on a Close Circuit Television (CCTV), where an identifiable male was observed removing the bin.

A report was subsequently made, where one of the defendants was located. Police made contact with Omadatt, who told ranks that he received the bin from Wong. Acting on information received, police then located Wong. When contacted, ranks informed him of the allegations made against him, to which he admitted. Wong was cautioned, and then arrested. Further investigations were made, and the duo was charged. Notably the skip bin was lodged at the police station.

Following the court proceedings, Wong entered a guilty plea with an explanation. Wong told the court, “one of the eldest told me to remove the bin, and I never knew it would have led to this, but I must suffer the consequences.” Due to his response the senior magistrate, imposed a sentence considering that he entered a guilty plea at the earliest time possible, which showed he had no interest in wasting judicial time. The magistrate also considered the fact that the man alleged he was told to remove the bin.

In addition, Omadatt entered a guilty plea with an explanation. The accused alleged that he is a waste management worker, and when the bin was given to him, he had no knowledge that it was stolen. According to him; he was just doing his job. “If I did know the bin was stolen, I would have never done anything with it,” the man exclaimed in court. Following his explanation the magistrate mentioned that the court will reject his guilty plea, and he will be placed on trial. Senior Magistrate Nurse was keen to note, that if he is found guilty, the sentenced will be more severe. Bail was then granted in the sum of $30,000 and the matter was adjourned. Omadatt is scheduled to appear before the court on February 5, 2024, for statements and fixtures.