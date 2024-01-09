Hinterland residents now able to undergo eye surgeries in Berbice – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Sunday disclosed that residents of the hinterland are now able to access vision corrective surgeries at the National Ophthalmology Hospital.

Speaking during the sod-turning ceremony in New Amsterdam, the minister said: “We have a programme right now where we are sending our ophthalmologists into the interior of Guyana and they are making shortlist of people who need cataract surgery. Then we bring them here to Port Mourant so that we will be able to operate on them and get them back their vision.” Minister Anthony noted that so far hundreds of persons have benefitted from the services of the National Ophthalmology Hospital at Port Mourant.