Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hinterland residents now able to undergo eye surgeries in Berbice – Health Minister

Jan 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Sunday disclosed that residents of the hinterland are now able to access vision corrective surgeries at the National Ophthalmology Hospital.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Speaking during the sod-turning ceremony in New Amsterdam, the minister said: “We have a programme right now where we are sending our ophthalmologists into the interior of Guyana and they are making shortlist of people who need cataract surgery. Then we bring them here to Port Mourant so that we will be able to operate on them and get them back their vision.” Minister Anthony noted that so far hundreds of persons have benefitted from the services of the National Ophthalmology Hospital at Port Mourant.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo and his sidekick plotting how to shut down Kaieteur News!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

Jan 09, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Women’s Football team emerged victorious as champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Inaugural Division One Women’s Football...
Read More
Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Jan 09, 2024

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League qualification

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League...

Jan 09, 2024

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies...

Jan 09, 2024

Brazil says goodbye to late football great Zagallo

Brazil says goodbye to late football great

Jan 09, 2024

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday’s double-header 

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of...

Jan 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A bad idea!

    Kaieteur News – In a recent announcement, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a proposal to employ national athletes as coaches... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]