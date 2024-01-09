Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guybisco International Sponsors, congratulate Kelvin Johnson on recent success

Jan 09, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guybisco International Inc, is the sponsor for Guyanese distance athlete Kelvin Johnson.

Kelvin Johnson atop the podium after his victory.

Kelvin Johnson sprints during his recent triumph in Suriname.

He has been performing well in recent times on the local and regional circuit.  Guybisco is extending congratulations to Johnson on his most recent success during his 1st and 3rd place performances in the just concluded meet in Suriname last Sunday.

“As a company, Guybisco is thrilled to be a supporter of Kelvin Johnson via the XL brand as he embarked on an exciting journey of his athletic dreams. As a company we are committed to supporting excellence and fostering a culture of passion, determination, and achievement.

Guybisco is dedicated to be being of service in the communities we serve through our corporate social responsibility agenda and believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities,” the company informed via a release.

The release further stated, “By sponsoring Mr. Johnson, we aim to contribute to the development of sports and nurture exceptional talent that not only pushes boundaries but also serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes and enthusiasts alike.”

