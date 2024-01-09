Govt. to build police marine, air capabilities

Kaieteur News – Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Irfaan Ali on Monday announced plans to bolster the Guyana Police Force’s defense capabilities with the acquisition of marine assets and the development of air capacity integrated with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

During his address at the sod turning ceremony of the US$28 Million 12-storey Brickdam Police Station Ali said: “We’re building out for the first time a Marine Division that would be capable of utilising our river assets in crime positioning, crime fighting and proactive intelligence work. So right now we are in the process of acquiring state-of-the-art marine assets to support the work of the Guyana Police Force.”

Moreover, the government plans to enhance air capacity and capability, relocating Force air assets to the under-construction GDF new Hangar in Ogle, East Coast Demerara. Ali outlined intentions to incorporate modern equipment, including helicopters and drone capabilities, to augment crime-fighting abilities.

He added, “We hope in that Hangar to not only add to the air capability and capacity of the Guyana Police Force but to add two modern pieces of equipment to support the air division of the Guyana Police Force that includes chopper, that includes drone capability so that it will further enhance our crime fighting capability.”

President Ali highlighted the government’s strategy to integrate various assets across land, sea, and air within the joint services, facilitating a cohesive approach to crime management and positioning.

He noted that the government has been investing heavily in the Force’s motor vehicle fleet, ATVs, and bikes to bolster its operational capacity.

Furthermore, Ali disclosed plans to relocate services from the GPF Headquarters, Eve Leary to the Brickdam Police Station upon completion. “We want to free up Eve Leary to be primarily the police academy to support the work that we are going to do in building out a world class state-of-the-art police academy to serve this entire region,” Ali said.

Additionally, Ali emphasised the pivotal role of digitization in shaping a more accountable and unbiased security architecture. He highlighted a shift towards traceability, digital platforms, and automated systems to ensure accountability within the Force.

The President outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on digitalization, automation, infrastructure development, service enhancement, and human resources as core components in building a robust and modern security architecture. Ali concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to modernising the GDF, consolidating borders, upgrading assets, infrastructure, and personnel, and enhancing Coast Guard capabilities for effective monitoring of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).