Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to build police marine, air capabilities   

Jan 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Irfaan Ali on Monday announced plans to bolster the Guyana Police Force’s defense capabilities with the acquisition of marine assets and the development of air capacity integrated with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali

During his address at the sod turning ceremony of the US$28 Million 12-storey Brickdam Police Station Ali said: “We’re building out for the first time a Marine Division that would be capable of utilising our river assets in crime positioning, crime fighting and proactive intelligence work. So right now we are in the process of acquiring state-of-the-art marine assets to support the work of the Guyana Police Force.”

Moreover, the government plans to enhance air capacity and capability, relocating Force air assets to the under-construction GDF new Hangar in Ogle, East Coast Demerara. Ali outlined intentions to incorporate modern equipment, including helicopters and drone capabilities, to augment crime-fighting abilities.

He added, “We hope in that Hangar to not only add to the air capability and capacity of the Guyana Police Force but to add two modern pieces of equipment to support the air division of the Guyana Police Force that includes chopper, that includes drone capability so that it will further enhance our crime fighting capability.”

President Ali highlighted the government’s strategy to integrate various assets across land, sea, and air within the joint services, facilitating a cohesive approach to crime management and positioning.

He noted that the government has been investing heavily in the Force’s motor vehicle fleet, ATVs, and bikes to bolster its operational capacity.

Furthermore, Ali disclosed plans to relocate services from the GPF Headquarters, Eve Leary to the Brickdam Police Station upon completion. “We want to free up Eve Leary to be primarily the police academy to support the work that we are going to do in building out a world class state-of-the-art police academy to serve this entire region,” Ali said.

Additionally, Ali emphasised the pivotal role of digitization in shaping a more accountable and unbiased security architecture. He highlighted a shift towards traceability, digital platforms, and automated systems to ensure accountability within the Force.

The President outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on digitalization, automation, infrastructure development, service enhancement, and human resources as core components in building a robust and modern security architecture. Ali concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to modernising the GDF, consolidating borders, upgrading assets, infrastructure, and personnel, and enhancing Coast Guard capabilities for effective monitoring of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo and his sidekick plotting how to shut down Kaieteur News!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

Jan 09, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Women’s Football team emerged victorious as champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Inaugural Division One Women’s Football...
Read More
Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Jan 09, 2024

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League qualification

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League...

Jan 09, 2024

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies...

Jan 09, 2024

Brazil says goodbye to late football great Zagallo

Brazil says goodbye to late football great

Jan 09, 2024

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday’s double-header 

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of...

Jan 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A bad idea!

    Kaieteur News – In a recent announcement, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a proposal to employ national athletes as coaches... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]