GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Women’s Football team emerged victorious as champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Inaugural Division One Women’s Football League, claiming the title in a thrilling match held at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground last Sunday.
In an electrifying showdown against the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Football Club, the GDF Ladies showcased their prowess. The game kicked off with immense enthusiasm, and Glendy Lewis set the tone with an early strike in the 20th minute, securing GDF’s initial goal and a crucial advantage.
GPF’s Annalisa Vincent responded with an impressive equalizer in the 36th minute, tying the score at 1-1 before the first half concluded. The competitive spirit intensified as both sides fiercely vied for an advantage, yet despite numerous attempts, the scoreline remained unchanged by halftime.
Jalade Trim, a former standout from Fruta Conquerors FC, re-entered the field after halftime, amplifying GDF’s lead with a second goal in the 52nd minute. This goal widened the gap, firmly placing victory beyond the grasp of the Police Women. GDF’s defence held steadfast, effectively thwarting any attempts by their opponents until the final whistle blew.
This triumph for the GDF Women’s team came merely a week after their male counterparts secured the championship in the GFF/KFC Elite League Cup. Their collective success further solidifies their standing as formidable contenders in Guyana’s football landscape.
Jagdeo and his sidekick plotting how to shut down Kaieteur News!
Jan 09, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Women’s Football team emerged victorious as champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Inaugural Division One Women’s Football...
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – In a recent announcement, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a proposal to employ national athletes as coaches... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]