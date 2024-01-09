Former athlete gives back running shoes to aspiring school athletes in Linden

Kaieteur Sports – Having benefitted from other athletes helping when he was at school, past Mackenzie High School student/athlete Martin McDougal has found it necessary to help other promising athletes now trying to find a path towards a career.

It is this thinking that has seen McDougal, who is now living in the United States, to commit to helping aspirant athletes attending high schools with footwear to compete in upcoming activities.

In a simple but worthwhile ceremony at the Mackenzie High School compound recently, McDougal made a presentation of nearly twenty sneakers and running shoes to two of the clubs in Linden which have nurtured several athletes through the school system onto the national and international prominence.

Speaking to McDougal, who was himself given a pair of shoes when he had none attending secondary school, he noted one Mr. Duke who saw the talent in him, presented him with his first track shoes. He offered, “I have had discussions with athletics coach Johnny Gravesande and Erwin McNeil, who was a MHS athlete, to find out how I can assist these athletes in Linden. I then discussed with Gravesande and another coach Moses Pantlitz about the different things they need for their athletes. So I basically purchased what they identified and brought it as a means of giving back, as someone did the same for me and it surely made a difference in my life as I was able to go on to get a university track and field scholarship. I see this as a means of making a difference for other students and they could have the same opportunity, get an education and change not just their lives, but their families’ lives as well.”

Coach Gravesande thanked Mr. McDougal and stated that this donation came at the right time, “We are preparing for Carifta Games and a number of our athletes were without the correct footwear and basically this donation will put our athletes on the right track with the right sneakers and their timing will improve. We are working on our weaknesses to get strong, strength and endurance and so this has been a booster for those young athletes.”

Coach Moses Pantlitz was elated about this development towards helping his school athletes. “I want to say special thanks to Mr. McDougal for looking out for these kids in such a special way in donating both training joggers and running boots. We are to use the new Linden Synthetic track soon and these boots will be very much needed for them, so we could have a very good start at least eight or ten athletes in the club will benefit from it.”