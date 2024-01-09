Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday’s double-header 

Jan 09, 2024 Sports

DCB SVC/PSC Inter-Association T20 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – T20 Inter-Association cricket action continued last weekend as the Georgetown Panthers and East Bank Eagles clobbered their opponents in the respective matches at Bourda.

GT Panthers MVP fast-bowler Ronaldo Alimohamed's 7-5 wrecked the East Coast Pheasants this past Sunday. 

GT Panthers MVP fast-bowler Ronaldo Alimohamed’s 7-5 wrecked the East Coast Pheasants this past Sunday.

EAST Bank Eagles beat Upper Demerara Scorpions by eight wickets, while Georgetown Panthers demolished East Coast Canje Pheasants by 10 wickets in the Demerara Cricket Board’s Shaw Voltcom Construction Inc/Precision Service Centre Inc Inter-Association’s T20 cricket tournament on Sunday at Bourda.

Georgetown Panthers maul East Coast Canje Pheasants by 10 wickets 

Pheasants were mowed down for a miserable 39-9 in 11 overs, losing almost 8 wickets for less than 10 runs at one point, inside 10 overs. Former West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika (11) managed double figures amidst the carnage.

The instrument of destruction was Georgetown pacer Ronaldo Alimohamed who blasted the opposition away with figures 7-5 from just a pair of overs.

It was an easy stroll to victory for the Panthers who roared to 44-0 inside 5 overs. Raymon Perez (32*) continued his form this tournament, with support from Brandon Jaikaran (10), as the duo led the chase without hiccups.

East Bank Eagles soar to 8-wicket win over Upper Demerara Scorpions 

Scorpions posted 122-7 in their 20 overs thanks to a collective batting performance from Nikose Barker (32), Romeo Deonarain (29*) and Jude McCallister (18) who led with the bat.

Eagles in reply soared to 123-2 in the 16th over, after a brilliant half century from Ricky Sargent who hit 52 not out off 42 deliveries. Shamar Yearwood resumed his form from 2023, scoring 25 as the pair’s fifty partnership saw their side to a crucial win.

Saturday’s upcoming double-header action at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground (DCC) will continue with West Demerara battling Upper Demerara from 09:00h.

The second game will see the unbeaten GT Panthers squaring off against East Bank in the afternoon game, bowling off from 13:00hs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo and his sidekick plotting how to shut down Kaieteur News!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

GDF pip GPF 2-1 to claim GFF Division One Women’s League title

Jan 09, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Women’s Football team emerged victorious as champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Inaugural Division One Women’s Football...
Read More
Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Macron hits Paris 2024 countdown button

Jan 09, 2024

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League qualification

Monedderlust FC denies Slingerz Elite League...

Jan 09, 2024

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dies...

Jan 09, 2024

Brazil says goodbye to late football great Zagallo

Brazil says goodbye to late football great

Jan 09, 2024

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday’s double-header 

Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of...

Jan 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A bad idea!

    Kaieteur News – In a recent announcement, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a proposal to employ national athletes as coaches... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]