Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday’s double-header 

Latest update January 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – T20 Inter-Association cricket action continued last weekend as the Georgetown Panthers and East Bank Eagles clobbered their opponents in the respective matches at Bourda.
EAST Bank Eagles beat Upper Demerara Scorpions by eight wickets, while Georgetown Panthers demolished East Coast Canje Pheasants by 10 wickets in the Demerara Cricket Board’s Shaw Voltcom Construction Inc/Precision Service Centre Inc Inter-Association’s T20 cricket tournament on Sunday at Bourda.
Pheasants were mowed down for a miserable 39-9 in 11 overs, losing almost 8 wickets for less than 10 runs at one point, inside 10 overs. Former West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika (11) managed double figures amidst the carnage.
The instrument of destruction was Georgetown pacer Ronaldo Alimohamed who blasted the opposition away with figures 7-5 from just a pair of overs.
It was an easy stroll to victory for the Panthers who roared to 44-0 inside 5 overs. Raymon Perez (32*) continued his form this tournament, with support from Brandon Jaikaran (10), as the duo led the chase without hiccups.
Scorpions posted 122-7 in their 20 overs thanks to a collective batting performance from Nikose Barker (32), Romeo Deonarain (29*) and Jude McCallister (18) who led with the bat.
Eagles in reply soared to 123-2 in the 16th over, after a brilliant half century from Ricky Sargent who hit 52 not out off 42 deliveries. Shamar Yearwood resumed his form from 2023, scoring 25 as the pair’s fifty partnership saw their side to a crucial win.
Saturday’s upcoming double-header action at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground (DCC) will continue with West Demerara battling Upper Demerara from 09:00h.
The second game will see the unbeaten GT Panthers squaring off against East Bank in the afternoon game, bowling off from 13:00hs.
Jagdeo and his sidekick plotting how to shut down Kaieteur News!
Jan 09, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Women’s Football team emerged victorious as champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Inaugural Division One Women’s Football...
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Jan 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – In a recent announcement, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a proposal to employ national athletes as coaches... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]