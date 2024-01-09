Crushing wins for Eagles, Panthers as part of Sunday’s double-header

DCB SVC/PSC Inter-Association T20 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – T20 Inter-Association cricket action continued last weekend as the Georgetown Panthers and East Bank Eagles clobbered their opponents in the respective matches at Bourda.

EAST Bank Eagles beat Upper Demerara Scorpions by eight wickets, while Georgetown Panthers demolished East Coast Canje Pheasants by 10 wickets in the Demerara Cricket Board’s Shaw Voltcom Construction Inc/Precision Service Centre Inc Inter-Association’s T20 cricket tournament on Sunday at Bourda.

Georgetown Panthers maul East Coast Canje Pheasants by 10 wickets

Pheasants were mowed down for a miserable 39-9 in 11 overs, losing almost 8 wickets for less than 10 runs at one point, inside 10 overs. Former West Indies opener Rajendra Chandrika (11) managed double figures amidst the carnage.

The instrument of destruction was Georgetown pacer Ronaldo Alimohamed who blasted the opposition away with figures 7-5 from just a pair of overs.

It was an easy stroll to victory for the Panthers who roared to 44-0 inside 5 overs. Raymon Perez (32*) continued his form this tournament, with support from Brandon Jaikaran (10), as the duo led the chase without hiccups.

East Bank Eagles soar to 8-wicket win over Upper Demerara Scorpions

Scorpions posted 122-7 in their 20 overs thanks to a collective batting performance from Nikose Barker (32), Romeo Deonarain (29*) and Jude McCallister (18) who led with the bat.

Eagles in reply soared to 123-2 in the 16th over, after a brilliant half century from Ricky Sargent who hit 52 not out off 42 deliveries. Shamar Yearwood resumed his form from 2023, scoring 25 as the pair’s fifty partnership saw their side to a crucial win.

Saturday’s upcoming double-header action at the Demerara Cricket Club Ground (DCC) will continue with West Demerara battling Upper Demerara from 09:00h.

The second game will see the unbeaten GT Panthers squaring off against East Bank in the afternoon game, bowling off from 13:00hs.