Couple killed in accident in front police station

Kaieteur News – A vendor and his wife lost their lives on Monday following an accident in front of the Ruimveldt Police Station in Georgetown.

Several other persons were also injured during the deadly crash involving an SUV and a minibus. Dead are Sharon Wilson, 51, of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara (E.B.D.) and her husband, 54-year-old Rawle McKenzie.

According to police Wilson, Mckenzie and several other persons were victims of an accident involving the couple’s minibus, BHH 8451 and a Honda Vezel SUV, PAD 2018 driven by Pream Seecharran of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD). The crash took place around 05:23 hrs. while Wilson and her husband, the driver of the bus, were heading to a market in Georgetown to buy greens.

Kaieteur News understands that it was routine for the couple to buy greens from Georgetown and resell them at Grove. Monday morning was no different and along the way they picked up three individuals who begged them for a drop to Georgetown. Those individuals were identified as 31-year-old Javon Bowen of Samatta Point, Grove; 58-year-old Lennox Clementson of Guyhoc Gardens; and 56-year-old Jones McKenzie of Grove Housing Scheme. As they approached the Ruimveldt Police Station the bus crashed into the Honda Vezel which, according to police flipped its way into their path.

Police said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that motorcar PAD 2018 (the Honda Vezel) was proceeding south on the eastern lane of the Ruimveldt Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.”

Police continued that while in the vicinity of ‘Top Point Store’, the driver of the car, Seecharran, “came into contact with a pile of sand on the eastern side of the road” while “negotiating a slight bend”. His car then crashed into a bridge and flipped several times before finally landing in the path of the couple’s minibus which was heading in the opposite direction.

Rawle Mckenzie, the driver of the bus, could not slow down and ended up crashing into the already mangled car. The aftermath, according to the cell phone recorded videos seen by this media house, was horrific. Wilson the now dead woman was seated in the front passenger’s seat beside her husband was left pinned. A rescue team from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was dispatched to the scene. Cell phone videos showed fire fighters cutting open parts of the minibus to free the victims. The GFS stated, “Firefighters had to extricate both drivers who had become trapped in their vehicles due to the collision”. The two drivers, including Wilson and the three passengers were all rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in an ambulance.

Police said that Wilson was pronounced dead on arrival while her husband and the driver of the SUV, Seecharran were admitted in critical conditions. Seecharran reportedly sustained severe head injuries while Wilson’s husband, Rawle McKenzie suffered injuries to his legs and other parts of the body. This newspaper understands that one of his legs was so badly damaged that doctors were forced to amputate it.

Hours later he died while receiving treatment for his injuries. The other victims were treated and reportedly discharged. Investigations are ongoing.