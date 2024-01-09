CANU to get new headquarters building – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – The Customs Narcotic Unit (CANU) will have a new headquarters building this year, according to President Irfaan Ali.

The Head of State made the announcement on Monday during the sod turning ceremony for the new Brickdam Police Station.

Speaking of some of the government’s plans this year, he shared that they are looking to build at CANU, a regional integrated system. He explained that this will allow CANU not only to function effectively out of the city but to function in every single region with same efficiency, same capability and with the same ability to proactively work against those who try to destroy the society with drugs.

“An important part what we are doing with CANU also is to build its capacity to integrate with other regional structure in the Caribbean, in Latin America and of course with our partners in the western hemisphere that is why the structure of CANU will reflect this new approach to the work that they do,” he added.

During his address, the President said too that as it relates to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) they are building capability and capacity, enhancing its infrastructure, building its human resource capacity and “of course we are now going to implement a system of accountability.”

He noted that they are implementing this because they are not satisfied that they (government) are getting the full value for the investment it is making in the Fire Service. “We are going to continue to build the capability and capacity of the Guyana Fire Service this year, not only with new fire tenders and more technologically advance pieces of equipment but education to the population, education in the school, education to the private sector and importantly we are going to build our capacity in every NDC across the country with what we call mobile firefighting unit,” he mentioned.

The President said too that one of the important things that they are going to do this year is to train the volunteer fire brigades in all the different communities across the country, the NDCs, so that they can have faster response, quick response time and the capability to work in the communities.

Similarly he noted, critical investments are being made to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS). “So all of these investments are made so that we can have what we call this national security architecture in place and intact to meet what will be the requirement of our country as we build into the future,” he concluded.