Budget day set for Monday

Kaieteur News – Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh on Monday announced that the national Budget will be read next Monday January 15, 2024.

According to a Ministry of Finance press release, in keeping with the Government’s consultative approach to Governance, Dr. Singh has been over the last several months meeting and consulting with various stakeholders including the Private Sector. On Monday during a meeting with the latter, Dr. Singh reiterated the government’s appreciation of the strong collaboration and the ongoing engagement with the private sector throughout the year. The Private Sector team was led by Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Mr. Komal Singh.

In previous months, the Government met and held consultations with various stakeholders including Trade Unions, Government Ministries, other agencies and civil society.

Only last week, President Irfaan Ali, accompanied by a number of Government Ministers led the sod turning for a new US$35 Million four-lane Mackenzie/Bridge in Linden, Region Ten. While there, the Head of State said the new bridge is not a ‘stand-alone’ project but part of a huge developmental plan for the Region and the country. Last week as well, as Government continued on its aggressive development thrust, the sod was turned for a new US$161Million Regional Hospital at New Amsterdam, one of several modern hospitals being constructed around the country as part of government’s agenda to provide world-class service to citizens. The Head of State also led a government team in the turning of the sod for the new US$28 Million 12-storey Brickdam Police Station.

During that event, President Ali indicated that his government is developing a security architecture that will focus on proactive and intelligent policing to create a culture of peace and prosperity in Guyana.