Visitors begin 3-day warm-up match on Wednesday

Jan 08, 2024 Sports

West Indies Tour of Australia 2024…

Kaieteur News – Cricket Australia will host West Indies for a two-match Test series starting Wednesday (January 17). The tourists will take on Cricket Australia XI in a three-day warm-up game on Wednesday, January 10.

West Indies’ opening batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul showed great resilience in their previous Test series against Australia. (AFP/Getty Images)

Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the 15-man West Indies squad, which includes seven uncapped players. Pacer Alzarri Joseph has been named the vice-captain for the Test series.

Batter Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, and pacers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph are the seven uncapped players named in the Windies Test squad.

All-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are two key players who have opted out of the Australia tour to focus on T20 cricket. The duo turned down the nation’s central contracts recently.

Holder will participate in ILT20 204, while Mayers will be in action in the South Africa T20 league this month. Pacer Jayden Seales will also miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

The West Indies Test squad arrived in Australia on December 30 for a week-long training camp. The tourists last won the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1992-93.

Peter Handscomb will lead the Cricket Australia XI in the three-day warm-up game ahead of the two-match Test series.

Cricket Australia XI: Jack Clayton, Jayden Goodwin, Tim Ward, Bradley Hope, Liam Scott, Teague Wyllie, Jake Doran (wk), Peter Handscomb (c), Doug Warren, Jack Nisbet, Liam Haskett

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Kirk Mckenzie, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Zachary McCaskie, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Akeem Jordan (vc), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph. (Sportskeeda)

 

Match Schedule

17-21 January: 1st Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

(Start Time: 7:30pm Eastern Caribbean)

 25-29 January: 2nd Test at the Gabba, Brisbane

(Start Time: Midnight Eastern Caribbean)

 

 

