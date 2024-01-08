Guyana: how about sanity, what about honesty

Hard truths…

Kaieteur News – I thank Dr. Vishnu Bisram for his timely letter in KN on Thursday, December 7 titled, ‘Guyana is its own worst enemy, political divisions tearing apart.’ We are facing our own day of infamy. The invaders are at the gates, and Guyanese at different levels are taking turns going after each other in the same old way. Politics is killing this country. Race is eating away at its fabric. Individual poisons seep into and then saturate the surroundings. All are tarnished. Whether I like it or not, I am. The hope is that I am not contributing to the rancor that finds a home so easily in this society, and in the ancient bitterness that shreds all, weakens all Guyanese.

If we fight each other foolishly, then how much would we have left in the tank to fight for Guyana? Political fights. Sectional fights. Tribal fights. All of those are diluting national strengths. If the threat-ongoing and distracting and disturbing-cannot genuinely unite us, then what can? Can anything unite us in the face of what is nothing but an existential threat that flames and flashes? When I pointed to what was already happening on Guyana’s territory, and where it could and would be taken, the swords were twisted out of their scabbards. Brandished and swiped they were. Now there is Senor Maduro issuing his licenses, and finding ways to make good on his successful (according to him) referendum. Indeed, there are different ways to skin a cat, with some in the open, others not obvious. It is what is being seen and absorbed now.

But instead of the undivided and undistilled focus being riveted on developments in Caracas, there is the same old bruising and battering of Guyanese by Guyanese. Leaders in the divide have been doing it after the early November honeymoon. Regular Guyanese have returned to their old racial-political tricks that bash and pierce, they leave a new layer of rancidness for this country to cope with, overcome somehow. After all the lithe and easy choirs of ‘not a blade of grass’ and ‘not a stone left unturned’ this is where Guyanese are: right back to square one: an arm tightened around the throat, and a finger digging deep in the eye. If Venezuela cannot bring out the best in us, what lasts the longest in us, then we have nothing to recommend ourselves as a nation, as a people of pride and authentic patriotic sturdiness and vigor.

President Ali may make his speeches, but to what purpose? Vice President Jagdeo may plan his moves, but to what destination? Opposition Leader Norton may take his stand, but to what result? And then here I am. I may write an encyclopedia, fill a whole library, and speak with compelling distinction about how and where we must all (ALL) be about Venezuela, against Venezuelan ambitions, powerfully committed above and beyond, and then still find it in ourselves to be doggedly resistant to Venezuelan visions, but of what value is any of this?

When one folded fist is raised to strike another Guyanese in the face, we diminish our energies, chances of success. When the dagger in the other hand is poised to be buried in the back of a fellow citizen (politics, race, disunity), then there is no standing for Guyana, only crumpling the resolve now mandatory in the face of an adaptable foe. I hate to say it, but must. Aside from slogans and the comfort of the crowd, my Guyanese brothers and sisters have not thought through to the fullness of the end, all that is called for, all that is needed, and all that just must be mandatory, without fail, at this time that is like no other. If this does not register now, then nothing from anybody ever will. All that will be present are some empty postures, some weak commitments, and some fragile passions.

It is said that politics is war by other means, and that power can intoxicate completely. The war is coming from over there by some method, but we are at war here in Demerara, Essequibo, and Berbice in the enemies that are manufactured to satisfy local craving for blood. I question whether all of my fellow Guyanese, most of them, have a real, clear idea that this country has to be on a war footing. If only in self-defense. If only to make good on that cheer about a blade of grass, and one sacred stone. If only to understand the magnitude of what stands before us. Blood may have to be shed to preserve grass (or enrich it), and the price could be the ultimate. Yet, there is mad dissipation of energies and passions, as they are aimed at other Guyanese.

It is at times like these that I ask myself if writing and pouring out of soul means anything. I ask also if this country is worth fighting for, worth saving. I always come back to the same place: right where I am. If there is one noble, patriotic, honest exercise that Guyanese can engage in at this testing hour (it has just begun), it is to look at every other Guyanese and behold a brother and comrade in arms. I do, no matter how difficult.