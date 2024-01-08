Grove contractor’s death a result of possible fall – PME

Kaieteur News – The post-mortem examination conducted on the body of Clifton Thompson, whose lifeless body was found at a house in Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last Tuesday, died from blunt trauma to the head which could have resulted from a possible fall.

The body of the 47 –year-old contractor and resident of Lot 138 Second Street, Kanesville, Grove East Bank Demerara was found on Tuesday around 23:00hrs, on the lower flat veranda of a house at the Buxton Sideline Dam, ECD. The man reportedly had keys to the house.

Several persons were questioned and a 33-year-old man of Buxton Side Line Dam told police that at about 22:45hrs the said night, he was walking home when Thompson was seen in the yard with a female and a child. The resident said he observed the man attempting to either open or close the door. He saw when the man fell backwards, hitting his head on the edge of the verandah.

According to the police the deceased had a small laceration and some swelling to the head.

He rushed to assist the man and he saw the blood from the back of the man’s head. The female went to get a vest to wrap the wound. Thompson was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff.